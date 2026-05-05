Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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Randall Flagg's avatar
Randall Flagg
1d

I keep hearing differing opinions on Hitler's "faith", or lack thereof and would very much enjoy reading an in-depth study encompassing as much as possible concerning his attitude towards the new gods and the old gods.

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SS Man's avatar
SS Man
1d

You know it’s fake because he didn’t even kill 6 million jews, let alone enough to even make a difference.

Unfortunately.

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