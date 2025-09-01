Recently I was made aware on X/Twitter of a book by a man named Phil Schwarzmann who wrote and published a book called ‘How to Marry a Finnish Girl’ in 2012 that – shall we say – has quite a provocative cover that is suggestive of what it is try to promote:

Put another way Schwarzmann is trying to promote interracial relationships and marriage as well as therefore the production of interracial children with Finnish women, but what is his reason for doing so?

Well, this isn’t immediately obvious but is hinted at by Louis Zezeran writing at ‘Comedy Estonia’ in 2010 that:

‘Phil Schwarzmann is a nice guy. Chasing tail he wound up in Finland, finally finding a girl who’d laugh at his jokes. Phil started the popular “Finland for Thought” blog to whine about high taxes and Finnish drinking habits. His standup features family-friendly dick jokes, fresh airplane observations, and making fun of Finnish drinking habits. Also, Jewish humor. TV credits he’d like to have include: Def Comedy Jam, Live at The Apollo, and Arsenio Hall. Phil Schwarzmann is a bit of an asshole.’ (1)

Put in other words Schwarzmann has ‘jewish humour’ – which is a polite way of saying ‘is jewish’ – and went to Finland ‘chasing tail’ – basically looking to pick up Scandinavian girls (aka Shiksas to jews) – which goes to suggest – although it doesn’t definitively prove – that Schwarzmann is jewish – it also a common jewish surname although is not an exclusively jewish surname – (2) but it would make sense now: would it?

Thus, we can say tentatively that Phil Schwarzmann is indeed a jew seeking to promote the ethnic replacement of Europeans via explaining to non-Whites ‘how to marry (and get to impregnate) Finnish girls’.

