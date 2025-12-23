Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J Guti's avatar
J Guti
4hEdited

His mum survived the holly 😆

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael Borroworth's avatar
Michael Borroworth
3h

But here is another saying it's not fake and gives a link to the full speech from 5 years ago: https://x.com/i/status/1963623367535128628

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Karl and others
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture