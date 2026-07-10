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saoirse's avatar
saoirse
Jul 12Edited

Jan Irvin was at his best when he wrote about events surrounding the U.S. MK Ultra program. 'Manufacturing The Deadhead', 'Spies In Academic Clothing' and more are excellent articles. Wasson was one of his whipping boys. He and his sidekick Joe Atwill had a very interesting podcast on Gnostic Media, now called UnSpun, that delved into the 60’s 'counterculture' a lot.

Also covered, along with Dr. Hans Utter, were the engineered effects of popular music on the masses. There may also have been a few shows that featured, or at least included, the jews but I can't remember in which capacity.

Irvin got involved with some wacko woman and suddenly switched over to doing 'Logos' and other religious crap. Not sure what he's up to now.

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Billy Thistle's avatar
Billy Thistle
Jul 11

What a pleasant surprise that you too have an interest in Wasson and Allegro. I have the Sacred Mushroom and the Cross, in which was Allegro exploring the etymological roots underlying the psychedelic theory of origin of Christianity. There's been a recent book tracing the chemical traces of the same idea, The Immortality Key: the secret history of the religion w/ no name. It's authored by Brian Muraresku w/ a foreword by Graham Hancock (2023). Well written and well received imo. A little over 400 pages.

I suppose the question of Allegro's Jewishness is of high interest to this blog and to me. I was a little confused by your dismissal of Wasson's contention which, as I read it, must be based on his (Allegro's) daughter's biography. Have you read it? I haven't. However, I see where it could be ordered from Allegro's website.

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