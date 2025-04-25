Jake Lang – born Edward Jacob Lang in Narrowsburg, New York – (1) has been in the news recently after his protest initiative-cum-organization ‘Protect White Americans’ was publicly attacked by Jeff Metcalf – famous black-on-white murder victim Austin Metcalf’s weak-willed father – for his ‘racism’ and ‘exploiting his son’s death’. (2)

He’s also declared for the Senate race in Florida (3) after US President Donald Trump pardoned him along with other ‘January 6th’ political prisoners and had them released from prison.

Now he’s apparently busy trying to ride on the back of anti-White racism in the United States to get into a position of power and influence as well as attract donations from well meaning but clueless White Americans who don’t realise that Lang himself isn’t actually White nor loyal to America.

He’s jewish and as such loyal to Israel and only to America as long as America continues to do Israel’s bidding.

Indeed, Lang has – since his arrest and imprisoned – been pretty open about actually being jewish not White as his fellow ‘January 6th’ political prisoner Kash Kelly recently testified. (4)

Further as ‘The River Reporter’ explains:

‘Lang was baptized in the church in Narrowsburg but says “it was not a severely religious upbringing,” and he considers himself a “Messianic Jew,” and also identifies himself as a “born again Christian.”’ (5)

So put another way Lang is part jewish – how much we don’t exactly know but I’d say at least a quarter if I were to guess – and despite having been baptised as a Christian; he now identifies a ‘Messianic Jew’ which is another way of saying a ‘jew who believes Jesus was the jewish Messiah’.

Thus, we can see that not only is Jake Lang not a White America; he is a fact a jew who almost certainly prioritizing Israel’s interests over those of the United States.

Don’t let him fool you!

