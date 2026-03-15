Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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Luca E Majno's avatar
Luca E Majno
16hEdited

Would any Jewish person even ‘think’ of doing a stunt like the fire extinguisher? Probably. 🧐

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Fredd88's avatar
Fredd88
18h

The jew has to hide behind EVERY SIDE, to get away with anything.

Or the one CLEAN WELL, EXPOSES all the poisoned ones.

We’re dealing with a PARASITE problem.

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