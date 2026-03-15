The Polish nationalist politician and fervent opponent of jewish influence in Poland Grzegorz Braun is most famous for his propaganda stunts such as taking a fire extinguisher to a Menorah in the Polish parliament in 2023 and denouncing international jewry as well as the pernicious ‘Holocaust’ libel in November 2025 at Auschwitz.

There has however been a whispering campaign going on against Braun that tries to suggest that he comes from a jewish family, which was in turn investigated by the Polish periodical ‘Viva!’ in early 2025 who then wrote up the results of their work as follows:

‘Who was this man behind the scenes? Contrary to some insinuations, Kazimierz Braun comes from a Catholic family with deep roots in Poland, with an impressive patriotic pedigree. “My ancestors, Baltazar and Katarzyna Braun, came to Lviv from Austria in the 18th century,” he said in an interview with Wiesław Magiera. “Parish registers record the baptisms of their children, then subsequent generations, and the funerals of subsequent family members.” For generations, the Brauns were part of the Galician intelligentsia – lawyers, officials, military men, and social activists. The professor’s great-grandfather, Józef Braun, settled in Tarnów. His grandfather, Karol, a notary and activist in the Sokół movement, led the famous parade marking the unveiling of the Grunwald Monument in Kraków in 1910. Henryk’s grandmother, an activist and Scout leader, seized power from the Austrians in Tarnów in 1918. The family included legionnaires, January Uprising participants (including Dr. Roman Żuliński, executed along with Traugutt), heroes of the war against the Bolsheviks, and victims of totalitarian crimes. Kazimierz Braun’s daughter, Dr. Monika Braun, recounted this story in a monumental monograph entitled “Migraine. A Family Chronicle”—a nearly thousand-page work about the fate of a family that for over 250 years co-created the Polish intelligentsia and the spiritual foundation of the nation. Kazimierz Braun rarely speaks publicly about his son, Grzegorz Braun – a director, journalist, and now a Confederation MP known for his controversial statements. Although he doesn’t say so directly, there are many indications that they share a vision of the world and their modes of action – one operated through theater, culture, and the spoken word, the other through trenchant political speeches. However, it sometimes happens that a father reacts to media controversies surrounding his son – especially when insinuations are made that harm the family. In an interview with the weekly “GŁOS,” he firmly addressed the circulating suggestions that Grzegorz Braun “was Jewish” and worked for “Jewish interests”: – “These are insinuations, lies and, simply, nonsense,” the professor commented briefly but unequivocally.’ (1)

Now while this isn’t absolute proof – the Brauns could be lying (knowingly or otherwise) which does have form for nationalists from areas of traditionally high jewish population concentrations such as Galicia in this instance – (2) the fact that the Brauns have traced their genealogy all the way back to 18th century Austria – which suggests exactly what the surname implies that the Braun family are (like Maximillian Kolbe and Erich von Manstein) a mixed Polish-German family – and that genealogy has been published as an academic monograph tells you unless substantial new evidence to contradict this assertion is provided then the Braun family – and thus Grzegorz Braun – are not jewish.

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References

(1) https://viva.pl/ludzie/niezwykle-historie/kazimierz-braun-nie-byl-politykiem-ale-prl-sie-go-bal-malo-kto-wie-kim-naprawde-jest-ojciec-grzegorza-brauna/

(2) https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2012/08/14/158773637/leader-of-anti-semitic-party-in-hungary-discovers-hes-jewish