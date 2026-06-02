Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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gates of toledo's avatar
gates of toledo
Jun 2

wow, very informative and readable

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Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
Jun 2

If I didn't know better I might start to think that Bolshevism and all of the various offspring of Bolshevism have a certain Jewish flavor.

If I didn't know better....

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