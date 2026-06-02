David (‘Dave’) Renton is a prominent ‘anti-fascist’ activist, journalist, lawyer and writer in Britain who was – and is - intimately involved in promoting and defending the Great Replacement of the British people by non-White migrants from the Third World.

As Renton himself wrote in ‘The Guardian’ on 29th August 2025:

‘Earlier this month, I helped organise a protest to defend the refugees holed up at the Thistle City Barbican hotel in London. We mobilised 800 people to support the asylum seekers, who waved back at us from the hotel to show their gratitude. On the other side of the road, about 250 people had gathered to demand the hotel be closed. Speakers there called refugees “illegal”, “invaders” and “parasites”. Seeing and hearing our opponents, the anti-racists responded with a spontaneous chant of “Nazi scum, off our streets”, which our side was able to sustain for more than an hour. I understand why people wanted to express their contempt for the people who tell lies about refugees, but the chant didn’t strike me as effective when I heard it, and the more I have thought about it since, the more convinced I am that it was the wrong strategy.’ (1)

Renton also provides something of a potted political biography of himself on his personal website ‘Lives Running’ where he writes as follows:

‘I was also a political activist, taking part in celebrated protests at Welling, Genoa, and the million-strong demonstration against the Iraq War in 2003. I resigned from the Socialist Workers Party in 2013 after the former leader of that party Martin Smith raped a young woman. I assisted one of the complainants resulting in a disciplinary hearing of the party finding that Smith had a case to answer for sexual harassment.’ (2)

Renton joined the ‘Socialist Workers Party’ (hereafter SWP) in 1991 (3) which had been founded in 1960 and was then run till his death in 2000 by its founder Tony Cliff. Cliff’s real name was in fact Yigael Gluckstein, and he was born in the town of Zikhron Ya’akov in Palestine.

It should be understood that Cliff ran the SWP as a personal dictatorship – much as the similar ‘Revolutionary Communist Party, USA’ (aka the ‘RevComs’) was (and is) run by its leader Robert ‘Bob’ Avakian (who is of Armenian descent) from 1975 to the present day – where he acted as a jewish dictator over his party and its activists. (4)

Since Renton was a member of the SWP from 1991 to 2013 – including nine years under Cliff’s direct rule of the party (1991 to 2000) - then it is reasonable to assume that Renton had no problem with Cliff’s communist autocracy and left the party not because of it, but rather because of its handling of several different rape allegations via a ‘kangaroo court’ made against a senior party figure that the SWP officially referred to as ‘Comrade Delta’ (5) but who was actually Martin Smith (who predictably looks like a human version of a slug). (6) Smith was openly protected by the SWP and when his presence became an existential crisis to the organization; he was then pushed off into a fake fully funded PhD program at Liverpool Hope University by Cliff’s jewish children who are also senior figures within the SWP. (7)

Renton doesn’t seem to have cared overly much about this other than the fact that it was hypocritical and – as we might say – ‘bad optics’ for the SWP. So, in essence then Renton didn’t care about Cliff running the SWP as a judeo-communist dictatorship nor about the SWP’s open desire to murder their class and political enemies in imitation of Lenin and Trotsky, but when the SWP was publicly exposed as morally and financially corrupt – as jewish organizations seem to almost invariably be – that was simply too much for Renton likely in part because such public odium is infectious and tends to attach to anyone who didn’t ‘get out fast enough’ so-to-speak.

Renton’s loyalty to Cliff and his jewish children at the SWP however has another likely rationale too in that Renton is himself a member of the tribe and not only that but seemingly a very wealthy one to boot.

The reason for this is alluded to be Renton himself when he describes his familial origins as follows:

‘I was born in London in 1972 into a family which saw history as its canvass. My great aunt was the Communist historian Dona Torr. My grandfather was the Australian shoe designer Kurt Geiger. One uncle had been a professional clown and activist in the actors’ union equity. My other uncle was the Tory MP Tim Renton, later the Chief Whip who toppled Thatcher.’ (8)

In other words: Renton’s grandfather was the jewish Australian shoe designer and magnate Kurt Geiger (9) while his parents’ families included senior British politicians. Basically, he’s not short of a few quid and essentially has taken up the full-time promotion of the genocide of the White British people (and Europeans in general) as a hobby, while funding his life from his literal and/or metaphorical trust fund.

Thus, it perhaps apt that Peter Davies and Derek Lynn described Renton as a prominent ‘modern neo-Marxist’ in 2003 (10) in so far that Renton works alongside groups like ‘Hope Not Hate’ – (11) who are also similarly heavily jewish – to ‘combat the far right in Britain’.

In other words: Renton and his ethno-racial confreres in ‘Hope Not Hate’ – as well as older groups like ‘Searchlight’ which was run by the jewish Marxist Gerry Gable until his death fairly recently – are acting as the activist and intelligence arm of the Great Replacement of the White British with non-white invaders.

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References

(1) https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2025/aug/29/asylum-hotel-fascist-asylum-protests-politicians

(2) https://livesrunning.wordpress.com/author/

(3) Idem.

(4) https://web.archive.org/web/20180409171854/https://www.solidarity-us.org/node/3989

(5) https://www.theguardian.com/society/2013/mar/09/socialist-workers-party-rape-kangaroo-court

(6) https://www.huckmag.com/article/why-left-wing-groups-arent-exempt-from-sexual-assault

(7) https://libcom.org/article/martin-smith-given-phd-place-liverpool-hope-university

(8) https://livesrunning.wordpress.com/author/

(9) https://adb.anu.edu.au/biography/geiger-kurt-10287; https://www.retailappointment.co.uk/career-advice/company-a-z/companies-k-o/kurt-geiger

(10) Peter Davies, Derek Lynch, 2003, ‘The Routledge Companion to Fascism and the Far Right’, 1st Edition, Routledge: London, p. 68

(11) https://hopenothate.org.uk/podcast/episode-40-the-new-authoritarians-an-interview-with-david-renton-and-joe-mulhall/