Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
Jul 11

a jew and a laywer.

enough said...

Reply
Share
Mog's avatar
Mog
Jul 11

Falling out of windows is symptomatic of American "inconvenient people" deaths. You know. Where the secret agencies have carte blanche in their "law" to kill....

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture