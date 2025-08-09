Igor Antapika is a little known jewish serial rapist as he was convicted by an Israeli court in Haifa in June 2005 of committing eight rapes in the city of Haifa between 2003 and 2004 and gaoled for 31 years. (1)

What information we have largely comes from David Ratner writing in the Israeli daily newspaper ‘Haaretz’ between July 2004 and June 2005 about Antapika’s case as ‘The Stairwell Rapist’.

We learn about two of Antapika’s rapes from David Ratner’s article in ‘Haaretz’ from 12th July 2004 where he writes how:

‘A 17-year-old resident of Haifa's Carmel neighborhood was raped early Monday morning on Wedgewood Street by a man who assaulted her and dragged her into a yard, the northern coastal city's third rape case in as many weeks. Haifa Police Commander Nir Mareash said that police suspect a serial rapist is operating in the area, noting that details from Monday's assault match those in the prior two cases. Laboratory test results from the first two cases indicate the same man was responsible for both assaults. Monday's victim was taken for medical examinations at Haifa's Bnei Zion Medical Center. On June 19, a 19-year-old woman was assaulted in the Hadar neighborhood in the early morning after the rapist dragged her into a stairwell between two streets. On June 26, a 39-year-old resident of Haifa's Neve Sha'anan neighrborhood was dragged into a yard and raped after leaving her house in the pre-morning hours. Police say the rapist threatened his victims with serious harm and that his accent indicates that he comes from the former Soviet Union.’ (2)

Israeli police subsequently publicly identified the then unknown culprit as having a Russian accent on 18th July 2004 (3) and subsequently arrested Antapika on 22nd July 2004 in Haifa and revealed that the then 24-year-old Antapika – a jew from Russia – had immigrated to Israel in 2003 based on the Israeli ‘Law of Return’ (via recent jewish ancestry) and had immediately begun raping jewesses almost as soon as he’d arrived in the country. (4)

The question however that has not been answered is whether Antapika had actually been raping non-jewish women in the former Soviet Union where he used to live as this seems likely given you simply don’t arrive in another country and suddenly begin raping as many women as you can find, but rather you’ve usually done that before and so you have experience.

This goes to suggest that while Antapika was – and is - a jewish serial rapist in Israel; he probably committed at least one rape in the former Soviet Union – and thus probably of a non-jewish woman - before he arrived in Israel in 2003 that we don’t know about.

Thus, we can see that Igor Antapika is a jewish serial rapist who quite frankly should have been immediately executed by the Israelis – they’d have actually done the world a favour had they done so – and he was sadly just imprisoned for 31 years.

C’est la vie.

References

(1) https://www.haaretz.com/2005-06-28/ty-article/stairwell-rapist-jailed-for-31-years/0000017f-dba7-d3a5-af7f-fbafd6da0000

(2) https://theawarenesscenter.blogspot.com/2004/07/case-of-igor-antapika.html

(3) Ibid.

(4) Ibid.