According to a brief report by the ‘Jerusalem Post’ on 20th April 2026 seven serving officers in the IDF have been formally indicted for ‘abusing their position’ to run a $13 million bribery and fraud ring.

To wit:

‘Seven IDF officers have been indicted on counts of bribery, theft by a public servant, money laundering, obstruction of justice, and tax offenses, among other crimes, the State Attorney’s Office announced on Monday. Today, the State Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment with the Central District Court in Lod against seven individuals, charging them with bribery, theft by a public employee, money laundering, obstruction of justice, tax offenses, and other crimes. The indictment also stated that the defendants committed these offenses while serving as officers in classified units in the IDF and Israel Police. Over several months in the past year, the defendants allegedly used their authority to steal tens of millions of shekels and property. It was also revealed that most of the stolen sums and bribes were laundered by the defendants using cryptocurrency. During the investigation, authorities seized crypto wallets and cash worth over 50 million shekels. After some of the defendants learned of the investigation and the arrest of one of the suspects, three of them took steps to conceal evidence to obstruct the investigation.’ (1)

Naturally the ‘Jerusalem Post’ – as well as the ‘Times of Israel’ – have little information to impart beyond the basic facts, but the article on this over at ‘Calcalistech’ provides a lot more meat on the bone and is worth quoting in full:

‘Officers from classified units in the IDF and the Israel Police have been accused of a series of offenses in one of the most serious security cases of the war, most of whose details remain under a publication ban. The State Attorney’s Office filed an indictment with the Central District Court in Lod on Monday against seven defendants on charges including bribery, theft by a public servant, money laundering, obstruction of justice, and tax offenses. The indictment, filed by the Central District Attorney’s Office, alleges that the defendants committed the offenses as part of their service in classified units in the IDF and the police. Over a period of many months during the past year, they allegedly abused their positions and authority to unlawfully obtain money and assets worth tens of millions of shekels. Most of the defendants are accused of laundering the proceeds of bribery and theft through cryptocurrencies. During the investigation, authorities seized cryptocurrency wallets and cash with a combined value of more than NIS 50 million (approximately $13M). After some of the suspects became aware of the investigation and the arrest of one of those involved, three of the defendants allegedly acted to conceal evidence in an attempt to obstruct the inquiry. The indictment follows a joint investigation conducted by the Shin Bet, the Israel Police’s Central District, the Military Police Investigations Unit, and the Police Internal Investigations Department. Alongside the indictment, prosecutors requested that four of the defendants be remanded in custody until the end of legal proceedings, while seeking restrictive conditions for the remaining three. The court ruled that, beyond the details published, all other aspects of the case remain subject to a gag order. In a joint statement, the Shin Bet, the Israel Police, and the IDF confirmed the arrests of officers suspected of serious security-related offenses. “In a joint operation, a number of officers serving in operational units in the IDF and the Israel Police, along with civilians and a resident of East Jerusalem, were detained for questioning on suspicion of security offenses committed while abusing their position, status, and authority for financial gain,” the statement said. According to the statement, the investigation uncovered “a systematic scheme involving theft of funds and bribery carried out through the exploitation of official roles and authority.” Authorities reiterated that approximately NIS 50 million was seized during the investigation. The statement added that the Shin Bet, the IDF, and the Israel Police “view with utmost severity any abuse of position for personal gain, particularly when it poses a direct threat to the security of the State of Israel and contributes to strengthening hostile terrorist organizations.”’ (2)

The reference to the fact that all seven suspects are members of ‘classified units in the IDF and the police’ is likely a reference to the fact that all the IDF members concerned are members of Israel’s famous cyberwarfare formation ‘Unit 8200’ (3) and this is reinforced by the fact that the fraud was based around – and laundered by – cryptocurrency and crypto wallets, which is exactly the kind of thing that ‘Unit 8200’ specialises in.

It does however demonstrate once again that the IDF is not the ‘most moral army in the world’ but is in fact one of the ‘most corrupt armies in the world’ serving a state that has a long-term epidemic of large-scale corruption.

As Adolf Hitler predicted in ‘Mein Kampf’:

‘It [Israel/a jewish state] would be a refuge for crooks who were exposed and a college for future swindlers.’

And so it has come to pass.

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References

(1) https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/crime-in-israel/article-893613; also see https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/seven-idf-police-officers-indicted-on-corruption-charges-pocketing-nis-50-million/

(2) https://www.calcalistech.com/ctechnews/article/bjxb1tm6ze

(3) https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/what-is-israels-secretive-cyber-warfare-unit-8200-2024-09-18/