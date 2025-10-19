Back in the summer of 2021 it emerged that one of jewish billionaire George Soros’ ‘right-hand men’ named Howard Rubin is being – and has been repeatedly accused of – sued for violent sexual assaults against non-jewish women – who all appear to be the prototypical evil shiksa of jewish communal legend (blonde hair, blue eyes, tiny waists, large breasts etc) - who were acting as – effectively – high-end call girls even though they would appear to reject such a label let alone the more accurate one of prostitute.

As Michael Kaplan explains in the ‘New York Post’:

‘As a high-earning money manager — including for the Soros Fund — Howard Rubin seemed to have it all. There was the multi-million-dollar co-op on the Upper East Side, as well as a $9 million waterfront estate in the Hamptons. Rubin and his wife, Mary, were known for their generosity on the city’s philanthropy circuit; from 2015 to 2016, the couple gave nearly $500,000 to charitable causes, including the New York Junior League and Hope for a Cure. But there was one other real-estate holding he kept hidden: a luxurious midtown Manhattan penthouse, outfitted with blow-up photos of Playboy models and, apparently, all manner of BDSM paraphernalia. It is in this secret sex dungeon that Rubin, now 66, is accused of having committed violent acts and sexual assault against a number of women, including actual Playboy playmates. A civil trial, with six of his seven alleged victims seeking at least $18 million, is scheduled for November. Among other misdeeds, Rubin has been accused of “beat[ing a woman’s] breasts so badly that her right implant flipped” — an injury so severe that, according to court documents, her “plastic surgeon was not even willing to operate on her breasts.” He is alleged to have paid his partners as much as $5,000 for each BDSM session. But, the women claim, they did not agree to the degree of abuse and degradation Rubin inflicted. One of the plaintiffs claims that, while she was bound and vulnerable in Rubin’s lair, he told her “I’m going to rape you like I rape my daughter” and then, according to the complaint, forced sex on her against her will. (Rubin has three children with his estranged wife, including at least one daughter.) Rubin’s lawyer had no comment. The initial accusations against the disgraced financier were made in November 2017, but his wife of 36 years, fellow Wall Streeter and Harvard MBA Mary Henry, only filed for divorce on July 7.’ (1)

This is pretty damned awful, but it is worth picking out Rubin’s statement to one of the non-jewish prostitutes that he hired where he stated: ‘I’m going to rape you like I rape my daughter.’

Rubin has at least one daughter so at the very least this serves as evidence that he may have raped his daughter at some point – or at least appears to have desired to – based on this alleged statement.

Kaplan continues by writing how:

‘Rubin’s high-flying life began to crash in November 2017. That was when the first allegations were leveled against him by three Florida women — Mia Lytell and Amy Moore, both described in the suit as Playboy Playmates, along with Stephanie Caldwell, said to be a model and a dancer who worked at the 24/7 Miami strip-club E11even. They accuse Rubin of charges that include assault, battery and human trafficking. “In short, they are each alleging that they were brought to New York and taken advantage of,” the women’s attorney, John Balestriere, told The Post. “Allegations come down to [the women] saying they were physically and sexually abused.” The suit alleges that Rubin got one woman “addicted to drugs,” and paints an ugly picture of what went on between him and six S&M partners. (Four more joined the lawsuit. Caldwell dropped out of the suit for unexplained reasons, and another woman, Julie Parker, launched a separate suit against Rubin. However, as reported in The Post, she reached a settlement agreement and backed off of her allegations.) The hired women allegedly wound up in Rubin’s dungeon, with its red walls and white carpet. Sex toys were alphabetized and an X-shaped “St. Andrews cross” — a device on which submissives are restrained, spread-eagle, at the wrists, ankles and waist — took pride of place. The initial lawsuit stated that while Lytell and Moore believed that Rubin intended to play “some mild fetish games and perhaps take photos, neither expected to be restrained in this manner [bound with rope and tape and gagged] or to be actually beaten.” According to a motion for summary judgment, filed by lawyer Edward McDonald on behalf of Rubin, the women signed strict non-disclosure agreements, with penalties of at least $500,000 if broken, and acknowledgement that violent sex, with a risk of injury, is what they were consenting to and being paid for.’ (2)

The key here is that Rubin basically lured the non-jewish prostitutes back to his New York penthouse that had been outfitted as a BDSM dungeon on the pretext that he wanted – in their words – mildly kinky sex lured by the hefty pay-out of $5,000 per session, but then Rubin basically violated their consent by strapping them to a bondage cross – the ‘St. Andrew’s Cross’ described by Kaplan – and then proceeded to engage in what the BDSM community calls ‘CNC’ (Consensual Non-Consent aka ‘Rape Play’) which had violated the stated hard limits they had agreed on (which is the core of BDSM sexual interaction and is heavily trust-based).

Clearly what isn’t being stated here is that the prostitutes did somewhat consent to what Rubin did to them – no one forced them to not turn around leave when they saw they were walking into a BDSM dungeon for example – the problem is that the lure of the hefty pay-out was too strong and they gave Rubin the benefit of the doubt only to be restrained, brutally beaten, subjected to electro-shock and then raped (probably repeatedly) by him.

In essence what Rubin did – and why the non-jewish prostitutes complied despite all the big red flags – was use the big pay out and a pre-signed NDA with hefty penalties to force the women into compliance and silence; in almost similar fashion to the now famous Dubai ‘Portapotty Parties’ which feature similar type treatment and breaking of pre-agreed hard limits.

I won’t comment too much on this as I tend to write a longer article on the subject of jewish involvement in BDSM, but suffice to say the fact that Rubin is now being formally charged by federal authorities for his crimes along with his seemingly non-jewish personal assistant Jennifer Powers – (3) no doubt he’ll get off in whole or in part on technicalities using expensive jewish lawyers – is a positive development, but if we were living in a sane society there would have been no Howard Rubin’s in the United States to violently non-jewish women and the non-jewish prostitutes would either have never become prostitutes in the first place or be in re-education camps.

