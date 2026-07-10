Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
Jul 10

ä couple of times a day i comment on youtube "the world need to urgently rid itself of genocidal supremacist psychopaths."

i am waiting for the first ' jew ' to complain that that statement is anti semitic...

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Michael Allen's avatar
Michael Allen
Jul 10

“The Jew is immunized against all dangers: One may call him a scoundrel, parasite, swindler, profiteer, it all runs off him like water off a raincoat. But call him a Jew and you will be astonished at how he recoils, how injured he is, how he suddenly shrinks back: 'I've been found out'."

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