Back in 2014 it was claimed by the jews that the pop star Justin Bieber was an ‘anti-Semite’ who had committed an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ against an older jewish couple called Jeffrey and Suzanne Schwartz.

I quote ‘The Sun’ for the details:

‘According to TMZ, the Baby singer’s former neighbours claim he is guilty of hate crimes even though they admit in the legal documents that it was his bodyguard and not him who allegedly “hurled anti-Semitic comments” at them. Justin paid former neighbours Jeffrey and Suzanne Schwartz $80,000 (£62,416) after he was charged with misdemeanour vandalism and sentenced to two years’ probation after egging their home in 2014. However, despite receiving a payout to repair the damage caused to their mansion, the couple claim the “publicity surrounding the feud” has ruined Jeffrey’s car sales business. The couple filed suit “claiming emotional distress and loss of income” last year but according to TMZ are now also claiming “a campaign of terror was waged against them”. In new documents their lawyers claim: “Threatening a man with body harm while calling him a ‘little Jew boy’ and intimidating him with ‘what are you going to do about it, Jew boy?’ is a hate crime.” Justin’s lawyers have said said the new claim is “preposterous”. In the documents, the couple admit that it wasn’t Justin but his bodyguard who allegedly made the anti-Semitic remarks.’ (1)

The key passage is the last one. It was one of Bieber’s bodyguards who called Jeffrey Schwartz a ‘little jew boy’ not Bieber himself.

Interestingly Bieber admitted egging the palatial home of the jewish couple in 2014 and paid compensation, (2) but then suddenly the two Red Sea Pedestrians suddenly decided to allege that there was an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ involved.

The irony is that calling someone a ‘little jew boy’ wasn’t (and still isn’t) a ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ unless calling a jew a jew is somehow derogatory now. If so, then I guess the ‘Jewish Chronicle’ will be changing its name pretty sharpish lest it be charged for offending the sensibilities of its readers by implying that they might be jewish.

All that said however it turned out that the two jewish fat cats were in financial distress at the time, because their car sales business – trust a jew to be a second-hand car salesman - has apparently gone down the tubes and a ‘campaign of terror was being conducted against them.’ (3)

Were non-kosher eggs thrown at their mansion or something?

Did someone call them a jew?

Oh my!

The truth however is a little more prosaic as the ‘Belfast Telegraph’ explains:

‘Justin’s lawyers offered $25,000 (£19,500) to settle the suit and cover his former neighbours’ “pain and suffering, emotional distress and property damage” but they declined the offer, insisting they deserve more and their damages exceed $1 million (£780,000).’ (4)

So, this wasn’t really about ‘anti-Semitism’ or even hurt feelings, but rather the fact that Jeffrey and Suzanne Schwartz’s second-hand car business had gone to rack and ruin, and they were feeling the pinch in their inability to gargle Manischewitz kosher wine to their heart’s content.

So, what was a jew to do?

Sue someone for invented ‘anti-Semitic hate crimes’ of course!

Such a shame that a clear-sighted judge immediately and rightly threw out the charges. (5)

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References

(1) https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/3416307/justin-bieber-anti-semetic-hate-crime-neighbour-2014/; alternatively see: http://metro.co.uk/2017/04/26/justin-bieber-sued-for-hate-crime-over-alleged-anti-semitic-abuse-6598145/; http://www.sfgate.com/news/media/Justin-Bieber-Accused-of-Committing-HATE-CRIME-847877.php

(2) http://www.therecord.com/whatson-story/7262513-justin-bieber-being-sued-for-hate-crime/

(3) https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/3416307/justin-bieber-anti-semetic-hate-crime-neighbour-2014/

(4) http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/entertainment/news/justin-biebers-former-neighbour-accuses-bodyguard-of-committing-a-hate-crime-35656558.html

(5) http://www.inquisitr.com/4171618/judge-denies-justin-biebers-ex-neighbors-jew-boy-hate-crimes-claim-for-bodyguard-s-remark/