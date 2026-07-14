Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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David's avatar
David
7d

Gee, I wonder where they got those ideas from? I'm sure it has nothing to do with the 6 (sometimes referred to as many as 8) genders in their Talmud. They truly are demons... all of them.

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Frank Castle's avatar
Frank Castle
7d

F the 'daily wire,' but I like walsh.

Wish he would go solo.

He gets so many other things right on:

the true history of slavery

the war of aggression by the yankee north

the unconstitutional 'civil rights' insurrection & all the lies around mlk & parks, etc.

but, yeah, when it comes to jews, he crashes and burns

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