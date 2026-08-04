Karl’s Substack

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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
Aug 4

the exact same reason is behind the willful destruction of british society by the jews through the import of droves of people who are simply incompatible with british society.

for the past decades the jews have been influencing, or better : running, the government through bribery and blackmail.

the jewish cocksucker starmer being the latest iteration of that influence.

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Pauline C's avatar
Pauline C
Aug 4

I didn't know this. Thank you Karl.

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