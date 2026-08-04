The actions of the French government during the 1982 Falklands War between Great Britain and Argentina over the Falkland Islands – which Argentina rather weirdly claims as ‘Las Malvinas’ when it has never owned or settled them and almost none of the islanders want to be Argentinian – are famous albeit for the wrong reason in that the French state sold the Argentinians five Exocet anti-ship cruise missiles before the war began (and which the French had no idea was coming) which were then used against the British naval task force. (1)

What that leaves out however is the French government was actually Britain’s most important ally in the Falklands War as the British naval task force refueled at French ports in western Africa and the French government provided the British military with an exact run down of every weapon that they’d sold the Argentinian government as well as what training they had given them before the outbreak of war. (2)

Traditionally in Britain France’s conduct during the Falklands War is seen as extremely malicious with the foremost fact cited being the sale of those five Exocet missiles which were then used by the Argentinians to attack the British naval task force with it being directly stated (or at least heavily implied) that the French sold these missiles to the Argentinians after war had broken out in 1982 when in fact the French had sold them to the Argentinians long before Argentina even invaded the Falklands.

That this is untrue and the ‘perfidious French’ were nothing of the kind has yet to seep into Britain’s national consciousness as is the identity of the real villain of the Falklands War which was the state of Israel.

In the last one to two decades the truth about how the Israelis deliberately sold Argentina weapons to allow them to kill British soldiers and sailors – remember Britain had long been an ally of Israel at this point – has been seeping out as official correspondent and documents from the war are declassified as well as placed into the public domain and memoirs from those in positions of power and influence at the time have been published.

Indeed ‘The Falkland Islands Association’ pulls no punches and bluntly describes Israel’s perfidy during the Falklands War as follows:

‘The files show that Israel provided, via Peru, air-to-air missiles, missile radar alert systems, and large capacity fuel tanks for the Argentine Skyhawk aircraft, giving them extra defensive capability and air time over the Falkland Islands, during the conflict. Israel also sold a large number of reconditioned Nesher (“Dagger2) fighter jets from the 1970s, the Israeli version of the Dassault Mirage 5 multi-role aircraft, to the Argentines during the period of the Junta (1976-83) together with spare parts and other military materiel. Israeli arms exports to Argentina in this period are estimated to have been around US$1 billion. This activity was well known to the UK authorities at the time but officials were pessimistic that the Israelis could be persuaded to stop. UK-Israeli relations were strained over the first Lebanon war and Israel’s Prime Minister, Menachem Begin, was no Anglophile. Begin had led the Zionist militant group, Irgun, during the British Mandate in Palestine and had proclaimed a revolt against the British in 1944. The Irgun were responsible for various terrorist acts, including the attack on the King David hotel, killing 91 people. Begin also nursed a real hatred against the British for the execution of his close friend and Irgun collaborator, Dov Gruner, in 1947. Despite a personal intervention from the UK Foreign Secretary, Geoffrey Howe, Begin was also prepared to sell signals intelligence equipment for use on Argentine spy planes. Israel’s relationship with Argentina has always been complex. Argentina has a sizeable Jewish community (with some 180,000 emigrants, the seventh largest Jewish community in the world and second largest in South America). It has survived periods of peaceful co-existence, particularly in times of open immigration in the 19th and early 20th centuries, but also periods of intense anti-Semitism. Under President Peron, Argentina provided a safe haven to fleeing Nazis and stopped further Jewish immigration; yet Peron allowed the establishment of diplomatic relations with the new state of Israel in 1949. During the “dirty war” under the Argentine Junta in 1976-83, many Jews were arrested and “disappeared” but although Israel arranged for many Jewish families to escape, the realpolitik of the day meant that Israel’s wider interests lay in supporting the anti-communist regime of the Junta.’ (3)

‘The Falkland Islands Association’ are clear about both the fact that Israel actively provided arms – despite Britain confronting them about it at the highest levels of diplomacy and government – to Argentina as well as the fact that the underlying reason for them doing so was because of Menachem Begin’s hatred of the British from his days as a jewish terrorist in Mandatory Palestine.

Azriel Bermant writing in ‘The International History Review’ in 2019 echoes this vengeance narrative on Begin and Israel’s part – basically Israel was upset that Britain wasn’t willing to countenance selling them British weapons (far better than Israeli weapons) and opposed their invasion and occupation of Lebanon – stating that:

‘In spite of fierce British protests, Israel supplied Argentina with arms both during the Falklands war and with greater intensity after the fighting. While the weapons sales were vital for Israel’s economy and its arms industry, recently declassified papers suggest that the Begin government viewed the arms supplies to Argentina as a bargaining chip to exert pressure on Britain to halt its own sale of weapons to Israel’s Arab adversaries and to end London’s arms embargo against the Jewish State. Britain’s restrictions on arms sales had long cast a shadow over Anglo-Israeli ties, and Israeli resentment towards Britain was exacerbated by anger over London’s strong condemnation of Israel’s invasion of Lebanon and its leading involvement in the EEC Venice Declaration of June 1980 which recognized Palestinian self-determination and a role for the Palestinian Liberation Organization. The Israelis also perceived the arms supplies as a means to influence the junta in its treatment of Argentina’s Jews.’ (4)

Similarly the ‘Times of Israel’ had to admit in August 2016 that not only had Israel sold Argentina large amounts of weapons during the Falklands War but that the weapons the Israelis sold the Argentinians were the ones responsible for most of the British casualties during the conflict.

To wit:

‘A report by the Telegraph said the Jewish state had provided Buenos Aires with Skyhawk fighter jets which were used during the conflict to sink four British warships, killing dozens of soldiers. The documents quoted by the paper also noted that arm sales continued well after the war ended, with Israel maintaining they were necessary to support its domestic arms industry. […] In his book, “Operation Israel: The Rearming of Argentina During The Dictatorship,” Dobry theorized that Israeli prime minister Menachem Begin agreed to help Argentina during the Falklands War as revenge for Britain’s crackdown on the Jewish Irgun during the British mandate of Palestine. The book explains how Israel secretly supplied arms and equipment to Argentina via Peru.’ (5)

Thus, we can see that while the 255 British military deaths are usually attributed to the actions of the ‘perfidious French’; the truth is that the real culprits were in fact the Israelis who had – like the French – been training Argentina’s pilots for years. (6) The French however largely stopped helping the Argentinians as soon as war was declared, while the Israelis actually began ramping up their military assistance so the Argentinians could ‘extract revenge’ on the British for daring to oppose the jews in Palestine albeit the British were often (possibly deliberately) hobbled by their own politicians. (7)

Indeed, in the last days of the Falklands War as the British army were approaching Port Stanley – the capital of the Falklands – Begin and the Israelis took the opportunity to launch a massive bombardment of Beirut that flattened most of the capital city of Lebanon and turned the ‘Paris of the Arab World’ into ruins, (8) while the world was distracted by what was going on halfway around the world near South America.

We can thus see that the real villains of the Falklands War were not the French as conventionally claimed but rather the Israelis. However, this fact has simply been written out of most mainstream accounts of the conflict (9) likely for fear of seeing ‘anti-Semitic’ despite being somewhat known at the time (although not the full scale of what the Israelis did). (10)

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References

(1) https://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-17256975

(2) Idem.

(3) https://www.fiassociation.com/news/argentina-military-support-from-israel-in-1982/

(4) Azriel Bermant, 2019, ‘A Chronicle of Failure Foretold: The UK, Israel and Arms Sales to Argentina in the Era of the Falklands War’, The International History Review, Vol. 41, No. 2, p. 237

(5) https://www.timesofisrael.com/uk-opens-files-on-israeli-arms-sales-to-argentina-during-falklands-war/

(6) Paul Eddy, Peter Gillman, Magnus Linklater, 1982, ‘The Falklands War: The Full Story’, 1st Edition, Sphere: London, p. 193

(7) On this see the commentary in Bernard Montgomery, 2005, [1958], ‘The Memoirs of Field Marshall Montgomery of Alamein, K.G.’, 1st Edition, Pen & Sword: Barnsley, pp. 423-426; 466-472

(8) Duncan Anderson, 2002, ‘The Falklands War 1982’, 1st Edition, Osprey: Wellingborough, p. 150

(9) Cf. Martin Middlebrook, 2014, [1987], ‘The Falklands War, 1982’, 2nd Edition, Pen & Sword: Barnsley; Max Hastings, Simon Jenkins, 1997, ‘The Battle for the Falklands’, 2nd Edition, Pan: Basingstoke; Gordon Smith, 1989, ‘Battles of the Falklands War’, 1st Edition, Ian Allan: London; Lawrence Freedman,1988, ‘Britain and the Falklands War’, 1st Edition, Basil Blackwell: Oxford

(10) For example, Eddy, Gillman, Linklater, Op. Cit., p. 193