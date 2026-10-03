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Enriched Iranium
Oct 3

Damn I thought it was a bunch of whinin’ Hindus, but it turns out it was a fat kvetching jew

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Carl
Oct 3

Didn't know this story. My own research shows that inflammation is the real cause of heart disease and that seed oils now used by almost all fast food restaurants, chain restaurants and mom and pop restaurants and many homemakers dramatically increase inflammation if consumed on a regular basis. So this Jew wrecked public health by his ill-informed campaign.

BTW, another Jew, Abraham Flexner, helped wreck medical education with his Flexner Report in 1910 (as funded and promoted by J. D. Rockefeller.) which was used to eliminate Natural Medical education from all medical schools in the USA (and maybe further afield). So now world wide we have a Sick Care system that only treats symptoms instead of a Health Care system that can more effectively address root causes of illness. Have you done any columns on this phenomenon?

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