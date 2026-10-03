If you are anything like me, you grew up being very familiar with the American fast-food chain McDonald’s and being British in origin rather than American. We used to go to McDonald’s on special occasions as a ‘treat’ as a child – for example when it was my birthday or when I got good grades at the end of term at school – and as such I have very fond childhood memories of the famous yellow arches.

Now something I didn’t learn until later in life was that there was a reason that we used to enjoy McDonald’s then far more than me and my own children do now – in fact we rarely go there unless we absolutely have no other choice – is that McDonald’s famous signature fries used to fried in beef tallow not in seed oils.

The man who changed that was a jewish multi-millionaire named Phil Sokolof who decided – based on the famous ‘fat is bad’ nonsense claims that jews routinely promote – (1) went to war against everyone from the fast-food industry to the dairy industry over having ‘too much fat’ in their foods.

As Robert Davis puts it:

‘McDonald’s fries have been a part of the menu since the restaurant’s inception in 1948. The founders, Ray Kroc and the McDonald brothers, experimented with various cooking methods and ingredients to create the perfect fry. Initially, they used a combination of beef tallow and vegetable oil to cook their fries, but this changed in the 1990s when the company switched to a vegetable oil blend.’ (2)

Now the reason for this change – although McDonald’s has long denied it – (3) was Sokolof’s campaign of negative publicity and legal threats against them.

Since as the website ‘Eat Healthy 365’ puts it:

‘The most significant legal challenge McDonald’s faced in 1987 wasn’t a single lawsuit filed against them, but rather the beginning of a massive public pressure campaign and legal threat over the high cholesterol content of their food, specifically their french fries. This campaign was spearheaded by a self-made millionaire named Phil Sokolof, who, after a near-fatal heart attack, launched a crusade against cholesterol in fast food, directly targeting McDonald’s with full-page ads that looked like legal indictments. This public battle, which started heating up in 1987 and culminated in the early 90s, fundamentally changed the fast-food landscape. It forced McDonald’s to abandon its signature beef tallow for cooking fries and ushered in a new era of consumer health consciousness.’ (4)

Indeed Sokolof’s obituary in the ‘Los Angeles Times’ in 2004 makes it quite clear that he credited himself (and that most people broadly agreed with his assessment) with having forced the change at McDonald’s – as well as Burger King, Dairy Queen and other chains – when they wrote:

‘Sokolof, who survived a near-fatal heart attack in 1966 at the age of 43 and took cholesterol-lowering drugs, sold his Phillips Manufacturing Co. in 1992 to devote all his time to his anti-cholesterol crusade, which he launched in 1985. He generated national attention by buying full-page ads in newspapers around the country. “McDonald’s, Your Hamburgers Have Too Much Fat!” one headline proclaimed. Another said: “We Can’t Continue to Deep-Fry Our Children’s Health.” In 1995, he took out full-page ads attacking the dairy industry for labeling 2% milk “low fat.” “Would You Let Your Child Eat 9 Strips of Bacon a Day?” the headline read. The ad depicted an overweight, smiling woman with a milk mustache and the boldfaced warning: DRINK SKIM MILK! DON’T DRINK 2% MILK!” “The point of this campaign is to make the American public aware that 2% milk is not low-fat and it shouldn’t have that label,” Sokolof told The Times. That campaign cost him $500,000 for ads in 40 newspapers, but his message had a residual effect: It spurred calls from major newspapers, “The Phil Donohue Show” and a live appearance on NBC’s “Today,” whose host, Bryant Gumbel, introduced the man from Omaha as “America’s No. 1 Cholesterol Fighter.”’ (5)

As well as:

‘After forming Heart Savers, Sokolof conducted the first citywide cholesterol tests in Grand Island, Neb. “We tested 8,500 people in five days and we turned people away,” he said. He later went to Capitol Hill and tested more than 10,000 congressional staff members and members of Congress. Frustrated by not receiving answers to letters asking food manufacturers to remove highly saturated coconut oil and palm oil from their products, Sokolof launched the first in his first series of hard-to-ignore newspaper ads in 1988: “The Poisoning of America!”’ (6)

So basically, not only was Sokoloff a major figure in the war against healthy fats – of which beef tallow is a great source (7) and far superior to the seed oils that replaced it (which are extremely unhealthy) – (8) and as such may well have actually caused far more heart attacks than he ever prevented due to his blaming ‘fat’ for his 1966 heart attack – the more likely culprit is a combination of genetics, high stress, lack of exercise (Sokoloff likes to claim he was always an athlete but this is extremely doubtful) and a high salt diet – but he also ruined McDonald’s fries for future generations of children.

So in essence Sokoloff is the jew who stole the McDonald’s of your childhood and mine.

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References

(1) For example, please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-jewish-war-on-paleo

(2) https://eatandgeek.com/what-are-mcdonalds-fries-cooked-in/

(3) https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2004-apr-16-me-sokolof16-story.html

(4) https://eathealthy365.com/mcdonalds-1987-lawsuit-the-truth-about-the-fries/

(5) https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2004-apr-16-me-sokolof16-story.html

(6) Idem.

(7) See for example: https://bronzecalf.com/why-paleo-and-keto-dieters-love-beef-tallow-plus-sustainable-cooks-too/ and https://www.cookingwithtallow.com/blog/beef-tallow-in-keto-and-paleo-diets-why-its-the-perfect-fat

(8) See for example: https://health.clevelandclinic.org/seed-oils-are-they-actually-toxic and https://scienceinsights.org/why-is-seed-oil-bad-what-research-actually-shows/