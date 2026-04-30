Karl’s Substack

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SS Man's avatar
SS Man
9h

Most of these are absolutely ridiculous, but this may be the most ridiculous “hate crime” yet.

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SUP Wahine's avatar
SUP Wahine
14h

It appears that the Noahide Laws are already being implemented! What a change in ideology in America from the HUAC investigations of the late 1940s. ??

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