Back in early August of this year (2025) a viral video was uploaded to Twitter/X showing two young Polish men driving around the Greater Manchester area in Great Britain and squirting ultra-Orthodox jews with a water gun then laughing and driving away. (1)

Predictably jews began shrieking about ‘anti-Semitism’ and jewish privilege kicked in and Greater Manchester Police decided it was far important to arrest people for giving ultra-Orthodox jews a much-needed free shower than dealing with… you know… actual crimes that absolutely plague the Greater Manchester area. (2)

The briefing article published by Greater Manchester Police themselves details how:

‘Two men have been arrested today (Thursday 7 August 2025) in Farnworth, Bolton, after a video which was widely shared online, appeared to show occupants of a vehicle spraying water specifically at members of the Jewish community. The men, aged 26 and 36, remain in custody for questioning, on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault. As part of the investigation, officers have seized a vehicle believed to be the one seen in the footage, along with a water pistol suspected to have been used during the incident. Chief Inspector Simon Ashcroft, of GMP’s Salford district, said: “We are treating this incident with the utmost seriousness and have acted swiftly to make arrests. GMP has a zero-tolerance approach to hate crime in any form, and we are committed to ensuring our communities feel safe and supported. “We continue to work closely with our partners to provide reassurance and encourage anyone affected to come forward. We are also aware from other footage that there may be further victims, and we urge anyone who believes they have been targeted to contact GMP or the Community Security Trust (CST).”’ (3)

Put another way the two Polish men were arrested by Greater Manchester Police at the behest of the Community Security Trust (hereafter CST) which is Great Britain’s version of the ADL and is a key part of Britain’s Israel Lobby, which goes to show once again how jewish privilege works in practice and that jews are the exception to all laws and are treated far differently from non-jews.

To state it simply: jews are the protected class in British society and as such are in ipso facto control of the British government.

It later emerged that despite implied allegations of how this was ‘motivated by anti-Semitism’ necessarily suggested by the CST’s involvement and Greater Manchester Police’s otherwise inexplicable belief that harmlessly squirting water at jews was somehow a ‘hate crime’; it was actually part of an attempt to gain followers and clout on social media for the purposes of profit not an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’. (4)

This was referenced when – perhaps surprisingly – after a lot of pathetic grovelling about how ‘they didn’t mean it’ and ‘they loved jews really’; the jews ‘forgave’ the two Poles and had Greater Manchester Police not take the proceedings further. This was probably in part because no actual harm was done to the ultra-Orthodox jewish ‘victims’ other than the fact they might have turned up to shul a bit damp and with a few less fleas than normal.

Indeed the BBC explains that:

‘Two men who were arrested after filming themselves driving around a community spraying a water gun at Orthodox Jews have apologised and been handed community resolution orders. The footage, which appeared on YouTube and Instagram, showed the men laughing and smiling as they squirted water at traditionally-dressed pedestrians, including children, in Greater Manchester. The men, aged 26 and 36, were arrested in Bolton on Thursday on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault. Greater Manchester Police said the men had been “very apologetic”, had deleted their YouTube channel, and that the victims would not be progressing the case any further. The force said a Rabbi who was himself sprayed had indicated that he wanted no further action to be taken. Community resolution orders, which can include an apology, can be imposed in such cases when a victim agrees they do not want police to take formal action. A police spokeswoman said the victims in this case were “happy with the outcome”.’ (5)

The thing with this – of course – is that it is quite clear who is ‘in charge’: it isn’t Greater Manchester Police.

It is the jewish community.

Interesting: no?

