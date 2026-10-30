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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
17h

don't want to be called a jew?

do not claim to be one.

simple...

you do not become a jew by birth.

you become one by claiming to be one, and being accepted as such by those others who also claim to be one, thus becoming a member of the club of genocidal supremacist psychopaths.

and you stop being one by sending back your membership card...

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