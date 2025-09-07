Back on 23rd July there was an incident in Valencia, Spain which jews typically began shrieking was an example of a ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ with a bunch of jewish teenagers and pre-teens getting kicked off a plane operated by Vueling Airlines along with their camp director.

‘United with Israel’ writes how:

‘Fifty Jewish children and their young camp leader were violently ejected from a Vueling Airlines flight in Spain for daring to sing Hebrew songs—this cannot be ignored. The facts are shocking, the injustice undeniable: On July 23, 2025, a group of French Jewish children, ages 10–15, were returning from summer camp when Vueling Airlines staff targeted them for openly celebrating their identity. After they briefly sang Hebrew songs, crew threatened police intervention. Despite the children’s immediate compliance in stopping, Spanish police boarded the plane and, with alarming force, handcuffed and arrested their 21-year-old camp director. Police went further—they demanded to inspect the children’s mobile phones without consent, an invasive and discriminatory act adding insult to injury. The children, wearing visible signs of their faith, were left traumatized and stranded with no support from Vueling. This incident is not an isolated incident but part of a rising wave of antisemitism surging across Europe. When airline staff reportedly called Israel a “terrorist state” and forced these children off a commercial flight, they crossed every line of decency and law. “Enough is enough”—Jewish children must not be subjected to this modern-day persecution. The silence from Vueling and Spanish authorities is deafening. We cannot let this slide. The world watched as minors were punished for expressing their heritage—an outrage reminiscent of the darkest chapters of European history. The Diaspora Affairs Minister of Israel called this “one of the most serious antisemitic incidents seen recently.” Still, the perpetrators have not been held accountable. Today, the responsibility falls on you: Stand with these children and show Vueling and Spain that there is no place for antisemitic abuse—anywhere, ever.’ (1)

This narrative – which makes the jewish teenagers and pre-teens seem like they were innocent little darlings just briefly singing a few Hebrew songs and were immediately quiet when asked by the flight crew – while the Vueling flight crew and the Spanish police are portrayed as vicious anti-Semitic thugs attacking the innocent little ‘visibly jewish’ – a way of saying ultra-Orthodox/Orthodox - darlings and their 21-year-old female camp director for not reason other than they were jewish and has the Vueling flight crew and the Spanish police being openly anti-Israel and even borderline anti-Semitic.

However, when we read the original narrative from ‘United with Israel’s’ sister website ‘World Israel News’ we see a slightly different narrative emerging:

‘The incident occurred aboard a Vueling flight scheduled to depart from Valencia. According to reports, the disturbance began while the plane was still on the tarmac. While waiting for takeoff, the youth group began singing songs in Hebrew — an act that reportedly angered the flight crew. Members of the Vueling staff allegedly shouted at the children, calling Israel a “terrorist state,” and demanded they stop singing. Even after the children complied, police boarded the aircraft and forced the group off the plane. According to a report by the aviation blog View from the Wing, police instructed passengers to place their cell phones on the floor, telling them they were not allowed to record the children’s removal from the aircraft. When the camp’s director — a young woman — challenged the legality of that demand, she was tackled to the ground and handcuffed. A video circulating on social media shows the woman being forcibly restrained by officers as she pleads for help, while they handcuff her behind her back. Some reports indicate she was physically assaulted during the arrest.’ (2)

Reading the above we can see that something is ‘rotten in Denmark’ in this narrative because the jewish groups were causing a ruckus on the plane which is normally frowned upon precisely because you are sharing said plane with dozens of other passengers who are trying to settle in for the flight and are patiently waiting for the plane to take off.

The flight crew quite reasonably demanded that they stop singing and although the ‘World Israel News’ article claims that this is all the jewish group did: it turns out that – after investigation by Vueling Airlines and the Spanish police – they did quite a lot more and predictably are not telling the whole truth about the incident.

To quote Sophia Khatsenkova at ‘EuroNews’:

‘The airline Vueling justified its decision by citing behaviour that allegedly compromised flight safety. In a statement posted on X on Friday, the airline said the teenagers had tampered with oxygen masks and life jackets, despite being warned not to do so by the crew. The situation ultimately led to the involvement of Spanish law enforcement. However, the organiser of the summer camp the youngsters were attending contests this version of events and claims the group was removed "without just cause." A formal complaint is expected to be filed against the airline for "physical and psychological violence and discrimination on the grounds of religion."’ (3)

So, what both ‘United with Israel’ and ‘World Israel News’ intentionally left out of their narrative is the fact that the jewish group was actually vandalizing safety critical systems on the plane itself – i.e., the overhead oxygen masks and the life jackets under the seats – and while the jewish group was making a ruckus with ‘singing Hebrew songs’; they were also criminally vandalizing the plane itself while doing so.

This then makes sense of both Vueling’s flight crew’s and the Spanish police’s responses because the jewish group were actually causing significant – and quite expensive – damage and Vueling’s flight crew and Spain’s police were completely in the right to immediately remove the jewish group from the plane and the resistance they encountered – most famously shown by the video footage of the arrest of the 21-year-old jewish camp director who is shown actively resisting her arrest, while the Spanish police are actually being rather polite – (4) as well as her subsequent allegations of ‘anti-Semitism’ are shown to be the result of an implicit expressed belief that ‘jews can do nothing wrong’ and that anyone fighting against the will of a jew – like her – is an ‘anti-Semite’ who wants to ‘exterminate six million jews’.

Thus, we can see these allegations of an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ by Vueling’s flight crew and Spanish police in Valencia are complete and utter nonsense and based upon slanderous claims of ‘anti-Semitism’ manufactured by jews to cover up the real reason that the jewish group was physically removed from the plane.

And jews wonder why anti-Semitism is growing by the day.

