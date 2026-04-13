Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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SS Man's avatar
SS Man
2d

Well, I saw a video last night of IDF Jews pushing a Palestinian off a building roof, so even if this was “anti-semitism”, it’s earned.

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Jim Rizoli's avatar
Jim Rizoli
2d

Interesting story. Looking at a Jew wrong is considered Antisemitic.

What they have to do in these cases is prove a Jew is even Semitic.

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