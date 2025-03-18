In yet another example of weird claims of anti-Semitism; a jew named Florian Gleibs has closed his ‘Schmock Israeli’ restaurant in Munich because of ‘rising anti-Semitism’ in the city. (1) Gleibs claims that after sixteen years of business; an increase in Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement activity in Munich has meant that he is ‘suffering anti-Semitic’ abuse and thus has had to wind up his business.

He doesn’t provide any actual evidence of this in his comments to Die Welt or the Jerusalem Post, but rather claims that:

‘People from the educated, well-off middle class have decided to hold me responsible as a representative of Israel.’ (2)

So reading between the lines here: people in Munich stopped coming to his restaurant for whatever reason(s) (for example bad food, high prices, not finding Israeli style food attractive or whatever) and Gleibs immediately claims that it is none of these, but rather an anti-Semitic conspiracy to bankrupt him because he is a jew.

The logic for Gleibs’ absurd equation of a rejection of his restaurant with ‘jew hate’ is revealed when he claims that ‘antisemitism is, in truth, disguised as criticism of Israel.’ (3)

So if someone doesn’t like Israeli food therefore they don’t like Israel. Since Israeli is a jewish state it therefore follows that they don’t like jews and can thus be labelled as being ‘anti-Semitic’.

That this is absurd is simply demonstrated by pointing out that not liking lasagne doesn’t mean you therefore hate Italians. It just means you don’t like lasagne.

Gleibs claims that he has experienced people on the streets screaming ‘Jew, Jew, cowardly swine, come here and fight alone.’ (4)

Yet this doesn’t seem remotely likely given that had someone actually said this then they would have carted off to prison post haste and one also wonders how said individuals knew that Gleibs was jewish in the first place.

Well apparently they are both telepathic and able to become invisible to CCTV cameras since no actual evidence this ever occurred has been advanced not even a police report. It also sounds how a jew would imagine anti-Semitism to be and not how anti-Semitism would actually be and as an anti-Semite myself I should know.

In other words: the attribution of the closure of the ‘Israeli Schmock’ restaurant to anti-Semitism is likely a smokescreen put up by Gleibs to cover up the embarrassing fact that people had other reasons for not wanting to eat his food.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) http://www.thetower.org/4031-israeli-restaurant-in-munich-shuttered-after-owner-targeted-for-anti-semitic-abuse/

(2) http://www.jpost.com/Diaspora/Munichs-Schmock-restaurant-closes-due-to-Israel-hate-469759

(3) Ibid.

(4) Ibid.