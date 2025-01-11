According to the ‘Jerusalem Post’ there was a confirmed ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ hoax in November 2024 in Cambridge in the UK.
They write how:
‘Police in Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom, refused to arrest a man who sent Nazi swastikas to Jewish students, the Telegraph reported on Saturday.
The suspect sent an image of the Star of David mixed with the Nazi swastika on social media to the Union of Jewish Students with the caption “The irony of becoming what you once hated.”
The offender wrote there was “nothing endangering Jewish students” and claimed that the UJS was “exploiting them to push pro-genocide propaganda and deflect Israel’s responsibility for murdering 40,000 civilians”.
Still, the Cambridgeshire police force deemed the antisemitic act not offensive enough to be a crime.
The Telegraph reported that the incident was labeled as a non-crime hate incident (NCHI).
According to Alex Hearn, co-director of Labour Against Anti-Semitism, this isn’t the first antisemitic incident against the UJS that was reported to the Cambridgeshire police. In October, a man used X/Twitter to send offensive messages to him and the Jewish students.
Similarly, this incident was labeled as non-criminal. An officer's emailed response read that according to UK law, a digital message had to be “grossly offensive … a very high legal threshold to pass.”
Hearn responded, saying, “I fail to see how posting the image of race-hate swastika at Jews is not grossly offensive, particularly when the Met Police are arresting people for holding exactly that image," the Telegraph quoted.’ (1)
What is interesting here is how Alex Hearn – of ‘Labour Against Anti-Semitism’ – is complaining about how this is being classified as a ‘non-crime hate incident’ – which basically translates to ‘it is just someone’s opinion not a crime’ – because he wants ‘anti-Semitism to be a crime’ but not defined by anything objective but rather to be ‘any criticism of jews, Judaism and/or Israel’.
The problem Hearn has is that while he might have found a ‘Star of David mixed with a swastika’ offensive that is just someone’s opinion about his views not ‘anti-Semitism’ in any meaningful sense which goes back to my point that this really isn’t about ‘stopping anti-Semitism’ but rather criminalizing any and all criticism of jews, Judaism and Israel subjectively defined by jews.
That’s why we have to keep calling out incidents like this as the hoaxes that they are because if we don’t then jews will use the ‘non-crime hate incident’ statistics to argue and campaign that all so-called ‘anti-Semitism’ has to be criminalized and thus create a covert jewish police state in the UK.
References
(1) https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/article-829566
Sounds like Freemasonry’s plan as outlined in Albert Pike’s 1871 letter to Mazzini is well underway and nearing completion. Just in time for the 2,000 year anniversary of the crucifixion, resurrection, and ascension in 2030. It is not a coincidence that the Agenda 2030 lines up with that.
“The Third World War must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences caused by the
"agentur" of the "Illuminati" between the political Zionists and the leaders of Islamic World. The war must be conducted in such a way that Islam (the Moslem Arabic World) and political Zionism
(the State of Israel) mutually destroy each other.
Meanwhile the other nations, once more divided on this issue will be constrained to fight to the
point of complete physical, moral, spiritual and economical exhaustion… We shall unleash the
Nihilists and the atheists, and we shall provoke a formidable social cataclysm which in all its horror
will show clearly to the nations the effect of absolute atheism, origin of savagery and of the most
bloody turmoil.
Then everywhere, the citizens, obliged to defend themselves against the world minority of
revolutionaries, will exterminate those destroyers of civilization, and the multitude, disillusioned
with christianity, whose deistic spirits will from that moment be without compass or direction,
anxious for an ideal, but without knowing where to render its adoration, will receive the true light
through the universal manifestation of the pure doctrine of Lucifer, brought finally out in the public
view.
This manifestation will result from the general reactionary movement which will follow the
destruction of Christianity and atheism, both conquered and exterminated at the same time."