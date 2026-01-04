Hoax Confirmed: Semitic Swastikas in Petah Tikva (2017)
Back in April 2017 the ‘Jerusalem Post’ started shrieking about a spate of swastikas that had appeared in the city and how it was the work of a ‘Nazi-cult’ – referring to the weird jewish ‘Neo-Nazi cult’ that was uncovered in Petah Tikva in 2006 and about which I will write a separate article – in the city and so – even in the heart of Israel – there are ‘evil Nazi anti-Semites’ intent on triggering jews by spray-painting swastikas on walls.
They wrote how:
‘Residents of the central Israel city of Petah Tikvah awoke on Tuesday morning to an unwelcome sight on the first day of Passover. Swastikas decorated two neighborhood walls not far from a synagogue in a vandalistic act bearing a clear and very intimidating message.
The stunned residents who were greeted with the unsettling sight of Nazi-affiliated emblems alerted police to the incident and were then referred to the municipality.”
It was devastating to see this first thing in the morning and on the holiday, no less. To hurt the feelings of such a large sector in the city is an outrageous provocation, and someone has to take matters into their own hands and track down the perpetrators who are among us,” one agitated neighbor told Maariv.
“It took me years back,” she added, referring to the 2006 revelation of a neo-Nazi cult that had congregated and developed in Petah Tikva a little over a decade ago. The cult started by spray painting swastikas in major sites across the city, went on to spray graffiti statement in support of the Nazis and escalated to violent attacks in which cult members had stalked residents of the city and brutally attacked them.
Police arrested several suspects at the time, and some were indicted and imprisoned.
However, the city was afflicted with antisemitic and neo-Nazi aggression again in 2011 and in 2015 in two waves of vandalistic acts.
The neighbor expressed her fear that the city will again have to face the same intimidation and violence it had been faced with in the past. “They would rage in the city and beat Haredi people and children, men and women, only until they were exposed one after the other,” she recounted.
Police have said that “following the report, a police officer arrived at the scene and police will now look into it. The municipality was also updated about the act of vandalism.”’ (1)
Two months later in June 2017 the ‘Jerusalem Post’ and the jews in general were predictably enough left with egg on their faces after the ‘Times of Israel’ report that:
‘Police said Sunday that they had arrested two teenagers on suspicion of daubing swastikas on two synagogues in the central town of Petah Tikva.
A police source confirmed to The Times of Israel that the suspects, 17, from Petah Tikva and Haifa, are both Jewish.
On June 3, police received a report that a swastika had been sprayed on the walls of a synagogue on Sokolov Street in Petah Tikva, and another synagogue on Usishkin Street in the city, police said in a statement.
An investigation was opened that led to the arrests of the two minors. The investigation is continuing, police said.
In April police launched an investigation after Nazi images appeared as screensavers on computers in a school in Petah Tikva.
Several students were detained by police after a complaint was filed about two memes of Hitler and concentration camps which appeared on the computer network of the high school.
A police spokesperson said at the time that “it appears that a minor, a student of the educational institution, did some work on a computer in one of the classes, in which he created a presentation with Nazi content.”’ (2)
Basically, the swastikas were the work of jewish teenagers being… well… teenagers and being rebellious against the ubiquitous jewish ‘victim history’ that is the standard fare in Israel and trying to trigger the heavily ultra-Orthodox population by using the dreaded symbol of the swastika.
Scratch another ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ hoax.
References
(1) https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/outrage-sparked-in-central-israel-after-swastikas-spray-painted-near-synagogue-486785
(2) https://www.timesofisrael.com/jewish-suspects-arrested-over-swastika-graffiti-on-synagogues/