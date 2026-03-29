Our next ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ hoax is an old one and occurred all the way back in 1960 in New York City which I stumbled upon quite by accident.

On 26th September 1960 JTA reported that:

‘As official figures revealed today that 335 of New York City’s 1,300 Jewish policemen had been allowed time off for Rosh Hashanah observance, the week-long dispute over the Jewish policemen, directed against Police Commissioner Stephen P. Kennedy, was declared by Mayor Robert F. Wagner “a closed matter.” Former United States Senator and ex-Governor Herbert H. Lehman issued a statement this weekend exonerating Mr. Kennedy of charges of anti-Semitism. “I have never seen any indication whatsoever,” Mr. Lehman said, that Mr. Kennedy “is anti-Semitic or a bigot of any kind.” Mr. Lehman added that, in his opinion, “the whole matter has been blown up beyond any perspective or Justification.” The issue developed a week ago when some Jewish policemen complained that they would not be allowed time off for celebration of Rosh Hashanah, due to the “maximum security” duties imposed upon the police department by the attendance of many heads of government at the United Nations General Assembly. In a subsequent television interview, Commissioner Kennedy had allegedly questioned the religious sincerity of some Jewish policemen. Mayor Wagner told the New York Board of Rabbis he expected Mr. Kennedy to apologize within 48 hours. This weekend, however, Mr. Wagner issued a statement, affirming his “full confidence” in Commissioner Kennedy. The Mayor said that Stanley Lowell, chairman of the city’s Commission on intergroup Relations had discussed the matter with several representatives of the Board of Rabbis. The latter, according to the Mayor, had assured Mr. Lowell that “they will accept this statement and consider the matter closed.” Mayor Wagner noted that Mr. Kennedy “reiterated his statement that there was no intention to insult the Jewish community or any part of it, or any faith. If anyone so interpreted his remarks, it was not his intent.” The 335 Jewish policemen excused from work on Rosh Hashanah had exchanged tours of duty with non-Jewish policemen, with the sanction of police department officials.’ (1)

In essence what occurred here is that the police commissioner of New York Stephen Kennedy – not a relative of the famous Kennedy political dynasty – was that the jewish police officers of New York hadn’t planned ahead for Rosh Hashanah – the jewish New Year and which is in turn a celebration of the creation of the world by Hashem – and promptly started engaging in mass shift-switching with non-jewish colleagues in the police, while other jews tried to take the whole two day period of the holiday apparently at short notice. This resulted in an actual and/or potential shortage of police officers on duty in certain places and times in New York over the two-day period which triggered Kennedy’s ire who promptly – and perhaps inadvisably – publicly questioned the ‘religious sincerity’ of some of these jewish police officers given their last-minute plans and the fact that many of these officers would per force be non-observant jews.

Predictably enough the ‘New York Board of Rabbis’ – and presumably the rabbinate in general – immediately began screeching Kennedy’s actions were ‘motivated by anti-Semitism’ and Mayor of New York Robert Wagner Jr. – not to be confused with his father and also a Mayor of New York Robert Wagner – had to intervene with Kennedy apologising to the jews, but publicly stating that he was not being ‘anti-Semitic’ at all which they then accepted along with the jewish policemen being all allowed Rosh Hashanah off.

In essence we can see here a good example of jews weaponizing the charge of ‘anti-Semitism’ to get what they want even when – quite clearly in this state – there was no ‘anti-Semitism’ involved just because they knew that the ‘anti-Semitism’ charge was a toxic thing for any politician in the United States.

It just shows that jewish influence and weaponization of the charge of ‘anti-Semitism’ is nothing new, but what is new – or rather hasn’t been seen for nearly a century – is the peoples of the world not only denying but actively not caring about this charge made by jews.

The future is bright indeed.

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References

(1) https://www.jta.org/archive/n-y-police-head-cleared-of-bias-charges-335-jews-off-on-rosh-hashanah