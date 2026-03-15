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The Pragmatic Prognosticator's avatar
The Pragmatic Prognosticator
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Every - Single - Accusation - Time

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Augur Mayson's avatar
Augur Mayson
17hEdited

I don't think there are part-Jews.

It's like the One Drop rule, that sort of thing. It's counterintuitive because one might assume that after successive outgroup-mating with gentiles, jewish blood would thin out but it seems not to be that way.

I mean, some small chunk of jews, for "religious" reasons consider a jew to be a jew only with a Jewish mother. But that's bollocks. Either parent being a jew yields offspring that are jews, just jews with improved racial crypsis if they mate with gentiles.

This guy who needs his driver's license revoked is a jew because of Jewish ancestry, not ideology.

Religion is just a mask they wear. Like nationality, when claiming other than Jewish. Just like hats and socks.

This whole conversion thing is a schtick. To get his right of return flee to Isntreal ticket punched he needs to show at least one jew grandparent, I think. He doesn't have to be a Chabad-Lubavitcher to be a jew.

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