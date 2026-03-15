Back on 28th January 2026 we were greeted with the news that a man named Dan Sohail had rammed a car into the Lubavitch Chabad’s World Headquarters in Brooklyn, New York and how this was an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ and an ‘example of rising jew hate in the New York’.

Philissa Cramer screeched in an article for JTA how:

‘A man rammed his car multiple times into Chabad’s world headquarters in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, on Wednesday night, igniting fear and drawing top city officials to the scene. The man drove into a side entrance of 770 Eastern Parkway, the Hasidic movement’s headquarters, then reversed before accelerating again into the entrance multiple times. The impact knocked a door off its hinges as a crowd gathered, according to footage that was shared widely. No one was injured in the incident, which took place at 8:45 p.m. as the Chabad community marked the anniversary of the death of the movement’s penultimate leader, Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneerson. 770 Eastern Parkway, which is virtually always crowded with adherents studying and praying, was temporarily closed in the wake of the incident. “A car just drove into the side doors of 770 at Chabad Headquarters. Baruch Hashem, there are no injuries,” Yaacov Behrman, a Crown Heights activist who works as a public relations liaison for Chabad headquarters, tweeted as the incident unfolded. “Witnesses report the driver yelled for people to move as he drove in. It appears intentional.” The assailant, who drove a car with New Jersey license plates and was dressed in shorts despite the extreme cold, was arrested at the scene. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the incident was being investigated as a hate crime but that it was too early to speculate about the assailant’s mental state. Tisch, Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Attorney General Letitia James held a press conference outside the building late Wednesday, where they denounced the crime and offered details about the preliminary investigation. Tisch said the man had been arrested by officers already stationed outside 770 Eastern Parkway and that a bomb squad had found no explosive devices in his car. She said her department was increasing patrols outside all houses of worship.’ (1)

The problem was these choreographed histrionics about ‘anti-Semitism’ with implications of domestic terrorism were quickly overtaken by events as on 30th January the truth had already begun to surface with the ‘Associated Press’ reporting that:

‘“Earlier this month, Sohail attended a social gathering at this very same location,” New York Police Department Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said at a news conference, noting there was video circulating online of that gathering. The video appears to show Sohail dancing with Orthodox men inside the headquarters. “We believe that he was in Brooklyn last night to continue this attempt to connect with the Lubavitch Jewish community,” Kenny said. Sohail told police that he lost control of his car because he was wearing “clunky boots,” Kenny said, added that Sohail had removed several blockades and cleared snow away from a sidewalk before driving into the building. No one was injured and no weapons were discovered in Sohail’s car. A spokesperson for Chabad said some of the building’s doors were damaged. ‘In the hours since the crash, the New York Daily News reported that Sohail’s father said his son had been considering converting to Judaism and that he had struggled with “mental problems.”’ (2)

Then more recently we were told that Sohail is himself – or at least believes himself to be – part-jewish. (3)

So, in summary then the ‘anti-Semite’ who ‘rammed his car’ in the Lubavitch Chabad’s World Headquarters in Brooklyn is a mentally ill would-be convert to Judaism who is part-jewish and has been attending jewish functions with Hasidic jews.

Oh, and he seems to have gotten confused while searching for more Hasidic jews to talked to and accidentally rammed his car – such accidents are extremely common - into the Lubavitch Chabad’s Headquarters only for the jews to immediately accuse their would-be convert of ‘anti-Semitism’ for daring to damage their property.

So, no; Sohail’s conduct wasn’t an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ at all.

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References

(1) https://www.jta.org/2026/01/29/ny/man-arrested-after-ramming-car-into-770-eastern-parkway-chabads-brooklyn-headquarters

(2) https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/crime/new-york-770-chabad-dan-sohail-b2910671.html

(3) https://www.jta.org/2026/03/03/ny/man-who-rammed-car-into-chabad-headquarters-identifies-as-a-jewish-person-lawyer-says