Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SS Man's avatar
SS Man
16h

So now calling Israel by its pre-1948 name is “anti-Semitic”? 😂😂😂

Jews truly are insufferable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Counter Bias's avatar
Counter Bias
16h

Where would the Oberjuden be

without anti-$emitism?

How would they keep the small-

time Jews in check without this

most necessary tool of their

worldwide extorsion racket?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Karl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture