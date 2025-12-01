Back in October of this year (2025) Jesse Gary writing for Fox News’ local affiliate KTVU reported a so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in Palo Alto, California – just south of San Francisco near the ‘Googleplex’ if you don’t know where it is – where a pro-Israel mural had been defaced by anti-Israel graffiti.

Gary writes that:

‘A hate crime investigation is underway in Palo Alto after a business was vandalized with antisemitic language. The crime happened as the world marked two years since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Palo Alto police say they’re investigating the act of vandalism as a hate crime. The vandalism occurred around 9 a.m. Tuesday at a business along the 900 block of East Charleston Road. “An unknown suspect had spray-painted derogatory language on a mural that was painted on the side of the business,” police said in a statement. “The language was directed towards people of Israeli descent.” The damage to the mural is estimated at $2,000, police said. The vandalism comes as both Jewish and non-Jewish people say the path to lasting peace is riddled with potential pitfalls. “We put this sign up two years ago when the attack started, on October 7th,” said business owner Jacob Hakmo. That sign is a symbol calling for the release of all hostages held by Hamas in its war with Israel.’ (1)

For reference this is the pro-Israel mural and the anti-Israel graffiti:

Now I don’t know for sure what the anti-Israel graffiti said, but my guess would be:

‘Israel loves rapists and sex offenders.’

This is however not an ‘anti-Semitic statement’ in the slightest given it is a factually true statement that has become an increasing source of controversy within Israel and its politics in recent years. (2)

Israel’s behaviour on this score also dates from decades ago – the first cases like this I have found occurred in the 1980s – and has continued up to present so despite what Gary, KTVU and jewish organizations want to claim; it isn’t an ‘anti-Semitic statement’ but rather a factual one that is being used in this instance as an anti-Zionist political protest against pro-Israel propaganda in the form of a mural on a wall in Palo Alto.

Put another way this is in no way shape or form an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ but rather just a normal piece of political protest that statements a fact conceded by Israelis and non-Israelis as well as jews and non-jews.

Thus, we can treat this alleged ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’: an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ hoax.

References

(1) https://www.ktvu.com/news/palo-alto-business-vandalized-hate-crime

(2) For example: https://skwawkbox.org/2025/08/20/israel-ignores-well-over-2000-extradition-requests-for-paedophiles/; https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/article-819212; https://www.cbsnews.com/news/how-jewish-american-pedophiles-hide-from-justice-in-israel/; https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2016-03-22/ty-article/.premium/israel-becoming-a-refuge-for-pedophiles/0000017f-e11d-df7c-a5ff-e37f5a370000