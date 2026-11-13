According to Willem Moore writing in ‘The Canary’ on 23rd February 2026 yet another ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ was committed against the jewish leader of the British Green Party Zack Polanski. (1)

He writes how:

‘There are some complexities to this, but one thing is clear: if Labour had portrayed a Jewish politician like this under Jeremy Corbyn, the British media would have covered it 24 hours a day for a year. The commenter above points to the Wikipedia Svengali article, which carries the following image of an actor playing the character: Svengali was an evil Jewish hypnotist, with the highlighted Wikipedia article noting: Svengali is a character in the novel Trilby which was first published in 1894 by George du Maurier. Svengali is a Jewish man who seduces, dominates and exploits Trilby, a young orphan girl working in Paris, and makes her into a famous singer. Additionally: In the novel, Svengali transforms Trilby into a great singer by using hypnosis. Unable to perform without Svengali’s help, Trilby becomes entranced. This is how History Today describe the character: Svengali is one of those rare literary creations that becomes shorthand for a kind of behaviour: in this case, mesmeric control over another. So here’s the thing; Zack Polanski was actually a hypnotist. As such, there’s an argument to be made that people should be able to portray him as a stereotypical hypnotist, even if it does resemble an anti-semitic caricature.’ (2)

The specific caricature of Polanski by the Labour Party on Twitter was as follows: (3)

Now the problem here is the reference to ‘Svengali’ – an anti-Semitic character in George du Maurier’s 1895 novel ‘Trilby’ that also become basis (and indeed the model) for Bram Stoker’s far more famous character of ‘Count Dracula’ in his eponymous 1897 novel – (4) is entirely manufactured. There is no reference explicit or implicit in the Labour Party’s Twitter/X post or image to Svengali, but rather this reference is entirely ‘read into’ the image by the Twitter/X user ‘bat020’.

The image then goes from a ‘Svengalian type’ to a literal Svengali in Moore’s article, but when we look back there is nothing even remotely to suggest a reference to the character of Svengali in the Labour Party’s original tweet and the implied reference, they are making (as even Moore tacitly admits) is to Polanski’s former career as an extremely dubious ‘hypnotherapist’ in London. (5)

It also is an explicit reference to Polanski’s claimed policy of the mass legalization of drugs – even heroin – (6) which the image clearly lampoons by referring to how Polanski wants the entire population to be high on say LSD and that – therefore – he is high on his own supply.

This is just a classic lampoon and not remotely ‘anti-Semitic’ in any way, shape or form.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) For a previous example of a similar ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ hoax concerning Polanski please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/hoax-confirmed-vote-green-happy-halloween

(2) https://www.thecanary.co/trending/2026/02/23/labour-polanski/; also https://www.leftnews.net/labour-depict-zack-polanski-as-an-anti-semitic-caricature-2026/

(3) https://www.thecanary.co/trending/2026/02/23/labour-polanski/

(4) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-jewish-origin-of-count-dracula

(5) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/zack-polanski-jewish-fraudster-and

(6) https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/2174930/greens-party-badgers-heroine; https://www.gbnews.com/politics/zack-polanski-banning-drugs-racist-green-leader-hypocritical-politicians