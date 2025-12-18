Back in October this year (2025) a man named Marshal Wayne Plummer of the city of Mesa in Arizona was arrested and charged with making threats against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son Yair Netanyahu on X/Twitter – which was misreported as ‘anti-Semitism’ at the time – and who was recently hauled before a judge.

The fairly predictable then happened according to Peter Valencia and Cody Lillich writing for ‘Arizona’s Family’:

‘The man accused of threatening the son of Israel’s minister of national security, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and a Missouri state lawmaker has been released from detention, according to newly obtained court documents. Court records revealed that Marshal Wayne Plummer made his initial appearance at the federal courthouse in Phoenix on Wednesday regarding the alleged threats. As part of his arraignment, he was released on his own recognizance with standard conditions, meaning he cannot use alcohol, drugs or possess any weapon, and he was ordered not to have any contact with the alleged victims. Prosecutors allege one of Plummer’s accounts was locked by X in June 2024 for violating its rules against violent speech for posting “you should come to Arizona so I can bust your mouth open for ya.” After that account was locked, they said Plummer created another account on X and continued to post threats. According to the federal indictment filed on Oct. 14, Plummer replied to a post by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying, “We The People here in America have a DUTY to track down @natanyahu‘s son who is hiding here in America, and neutralize him.” Prosecutors alleged Plummer also posted threats directed at people of the Jewish faith through his account, calling for an “open season on Zionists.” Documents state that on June 30, 2024, Plummer threatened Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s Minister of National Security, through a reply on an X post from 2023. The indictment also said Plummer posted a reply on X, threatening a Republican state representative from Missouri over concealed carry.’ (1)

Put in simple terms: Plummer wasn’t engaging in ‘anti-Semitism’ at all and was just upset at Israeli conduct in Gaza and his threats weren’t limited to jews at all nor Israel and he similarly threatened a non-jewish Republican member of the Missouri House of Representatives Dean Van Schoiack with violence over concealed carry in April 2023. (2)

The point however is that alcohol and/or drugs is clearly a factor in Plummer’s case; hence Valencia and Lillich’s notation about it and the fact that Plummer was released at all suggests that Plummer’s case isn’t about ‘anti-Semitism’ at all but probably just alcohol.

