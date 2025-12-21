On 19th December 2025 the ‘Campaign Against Antisemitism’ in the UK – which is a hardline Zionist and ‘jews dindu nuffin wrong’ (ever) version of the more moderate but still broadly insane ‘Community Security Trust’ (Britain’s ADL) – (1) published a tweet showing a photo of a member of the public reading Adolf Hitler’s famous book ‘Mein Kampf’ while sitting down on the London Underground (aka ‘the Tube’).

This photo is as follows: (2)

The ‘Campaign against Antisemitism’ accompanied this photo with the following commentary in their tweet:

‘Welcome to London, where people openly read Mein Kampf on public transport. Mein Kampf was written by Adolf Hitler, Nazi dictator and architect of the Holocaust, the genocide of six million Jews. It is not a neutral text, but rather a foundational work of Nazi ideology. The idea that anyone would think it acceptable to read this on the London Underground is staggering. When hate can sit unchallenged on a train carriage, we are in a very bad way.’ (3)

This is quite frankly so retarded in terms of reasoning that one wonders if ‘Campaign against Antisemitism’s’ social media team were drunk and/or high when they wrote it given that they are basically claiming that to even read ‘Mein Kampf’ ipso facto makes you a ‘hater’ and/or ‘anti-Semitic’.

It is rather like claiming that reading ‘The Communist Manifesto’ of Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels – which is turn heavily based on (and often cribbed from) the work of their fellow left Hegelian Moses Hess – makes you a ‘hater’ and/or ‘anti-capitalism’ and/or a ‘communist’.

It obviously does nothing of the kind and one can read ‘Mein Kampf’ for a multitude of reasons; the Londoner doing so could have (ironically) been a jew reading it to ‘understand Hitler’ a bit better, they could have been a student studying history and/or philosophy, they could just be a member of the public who just wanted to know what Hitler had to say for himself in his own words and so on.

There is no link whatsoever between reading ‘Mein Kampf’ and ‘being anti-Semitic’ although if one follows the logic of the ‘Campaign against Antisemitism’s’ post then Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’ is so well reasoned and persuasive that merely reading its pages turns the ordinary non-jew into an avid National Socialist and anti-Semite. Now while I’d like this to be true – and I always recommend reading Hitler in his own words to understand both his views and National Socialism more generally – I don’t think it is honest nor realistic to invest Hitler with such extraordinary literary powers of persuasion, because not everyone who will – or has – read ‘Mein Kampf’ will – or has – agreed with it or found Hitler convincing (I didn’t the first time I read it when I was 15 for example).

The truth is jews are desperately trying to enforce the old cordon sanitaire around Hitler and his ideas long after it has almost completely broken down like it was still the year 2000. Hence, they are becoming increasing histrionic and unhinged in their commentary - like the ‘Campaign against Antisemitism’s’ tweet in this instance – as their views become less and less popular and as such their attempts to pretend the old cordon sanitaire around Hitler still exists read like they are completely disconnected from reality because the paradigm has shifted and they are still functioning according to the logic of the old paradigm.

So no despite the ‘Campaign against Antisemitism’s’ claims reading ‘Mein Kampf’ in public isn’t remotely illegal in Britain nor is it ipso facto ‘anti-Semitic’.

Thus, this is a confirmed ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ hoax.

