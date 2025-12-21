Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
elisabeth432's avatar
elisabeth432
2h

the photo is hilarious: the relaxed body language demonstrating that reading Mein Kampf is so normal is just... hilarious. thumbs up to this Londoner!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
RiverHollow's avatar
RiverHollow
2h

I'm not sure what anti-Semitism is supposed to be, but from what I've seen we should criticise Jewish collective identity more.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture