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John Lake's avatar
John Lake
Oct 18

I really hope she becomes Press Secretary

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Panjandrum
Oct 18

They see color conspiracies everywhere they see. Perpetual victimhood for forever grift.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/flhSzT37GT8

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