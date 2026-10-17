Recently on 7th October 2026 Laura Loomer (1) decided to post a claim of an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ on Twitter/X where in she claimed that a card terminal in a DMV in New York was using the ‘colours of the Palestinian flag’ and was - as such - an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’.

She wrote that:

‘This was just sent to me. The photo was taken at a DMV today in New York City. Why does the credit card machine at the DMV in Mamdnai’s NYC have the Palestinian flag as the screensaver on October 7th? @ZohranKMamdani disgraceful. Deliberate and intentional.’ (2)

In the interests of transparency this is the photo she provided: (3)

Now any sane person would know that Loomer’s claim is – quite frankly – a big stretch as it isn’t likely a payment processor or card payment terminal company would put the Palestinian flag as their ‘Welcome’ screen, but this is also easy to debunk by pointing out that it looks nothing like the Palestinian flag, which is this:

How you get ‘Palestinian flag’ from this:

I can’t really say other than ‘green and red so Palestine’.

When technically if this was any flag, it would be the Italian flag and not the Palestinian flag:

It turned out – of course – that Loomer was simply imaging the whole thing as it was just the geometric-based ‘Welcome’ screen used by the terminal’s payment processor ‘CardPointe’ (4) so it was proven to be yet another case of a jew seeing Hitler in their buttered toast rather than anything even remotely real.

Another day, another fake ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’!

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References

(1) I am aware there are a lot of claims out there that Laura Loomer is either/both actually man and/or not jewish in terms of ancestry, but because of her open identification as being a jewess. I am treating her as a jewess.

(2) https://x. com/LauraLoomer/status/2107885359933644888

(3) Idem.

(4) https://support.cardpointe.com/integrated/terminal/isc-touch-250/