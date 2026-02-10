Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Panjandrum's avatar
Panjandrum
3h

I am reminded of this astute (edited) observation "If israeli jews could behave like normal, decent human beings, there would be a massive drop in antisemitism. Unfortunately, this request is, in and of itself, antisemitism"

https://lightbrd.com/Apolitical3678/status/2020633220799451144#m

Reply
Share
SS Man's avatar
SS Man
3h

What’s the saying? They cry out in pain they strike you? Sounds about kike.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture