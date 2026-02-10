In January 2026 we were treated to the usual assortment of Semitic shrieking after an Israeli team was disqualified from a Polish judo tournament in the city of Bielsko-Biala.

The jewish media machine immediately tried to spin the whole event as ‘violent Polish anti-Semitism against innocent jewish kids’ with ‘World Israel News’ shrieking that:

‘Israeli athletes were assaulted and accosted with antisemitic chants during a judo contest in Poland on Saturday, according to the Israeli Embassy in Warsaw. The incident occurred at an international tournament featuring athletes aged seven to 16 in Bielsko-Biała, a city located approximately 30 miles southwest of Kraków, according to the embassy’s statement on X. The Israeli judo team was “attacked verbally and physically,” the embassy said. “There is no place for violence or antisemitic slurs of any kind, particularly in sport,” the statement continued. Israeli witnesses told Channel 14 that the crowd shouted “Free Palestine” and “here come the Jews.” After two Israeli coaches approached the judges’ panel, local men shouted at them and then shoved and hit them in front of the children. At least one Israeli group was then ejected from the tournament and a four-day training camp, Channel 14 reported, in what the Israelis said was an inverted disciplinary move that punished the victims. The event was livestreamed, and the altercation was captured in real time and broadcast online to some of the parents of the competing judokas. The footage showed men shoving each other in a sports hall with boys walking around the area, but the fixed camera did not show how the incident began. In its statement, the Israeli embassy called on Polish authorities to punish the instigators of the incident, but Bielsko-Biała Police spokesman Deputy Commissioner Sławomir Kocur told the Polish TV24 station that officers who’d arrived at the scene on Saturday evening confirmed the tournament organizers’ version that the Israeli coach initiated the physical contact. “We inquired with the parties […] and informed them about the possibility of filing a complaint. Neither did so. […] The parties calmed down,” he added.’ (1)

The problem with this narrative was typically buried at the end of ‘World Israel News’’ article where-in they add that:

‘Tomasz Chmielniak, president of the Bielsko-Biała Janosik club, which organizes the judo tournament, told the Polish television station that “young Israeli judo players were certainly not attacked” and that, “If anyone was attacked, it was the referee by an Israeli coach.” He added that “The Israeli club was excluded from the competition because they behaved aggressively; they did not practice fair play.”’ (2)

Wait… so the Poles state that the Israeli coach actually attacked the referee rather than the other way aroujnd and was then excluded as the result of this flagrant breach of the rules?

Michal Wozniak writing for ’TVP World’ explains that:

‘The confrontation, according to the organizers, was sparked by the ref ruling that one of the judokas from the Israeli Golden Fighters team had lost his match. But Israel’s embassy in Poland, drawing on claims by the excluded team, said they were targeted with antisemitic slurs and “attacked verbally and physically.” The Polish Judo Association (PZJ), which is supporting the organizers, have vehemently denied accusations of antisemitism, saying the team’s removal had nothing to do with the judo squad’s background, only the coach’s “use of force against the referee.”’ (3)

He also gives a lot of additional detail about precisely what happened:

‘According to witnesses and video recordings, the Golden Fighters coach approached the referee to protest his decision at the end of a match and proceeded to attack him, knocking him to the ground. Several people tried to separate the men, while another Israeli coach also joined the tussle. The PZJ said the decision to exclude the Israeli team was made “out of concern for the safety of the competitors, referees, and participants of the event.” “The incident involved the use of force against the referee and aggressive behavior by members of one of the foreign teams, which ultimately led to the interruption of the competition,” the association said. “The Polish Judo Association finds no grounds for linking this incident to any national, religious, or ideological issues. The incident was purely sporting and organizational in nature and concerned specific behavior, not the origin of the competitors.”’ (4)

Wozniak also notes that:

‘However, a witness report published on an official Israeli government website claimed the delegation was targeted by “repeated antisemitic chants,” saying that the eventual confrontation was caused by team members asking organizers to intervene to stop the “harassment.”’ (5)

This narrative of the ‘repeated anti-Semitic chants’ and that ‘this was what it was all about’ was picked up and pushed by the ‘Combat Antisemitism Movement’ who claims

‘According to accounts cited in Polish media, spectators shouted hostile slogans throughout the day. Chants were said to have included “Free Palestine” and “Look, the Jews are coming.” A witness told 247 Sports that the taunts continued during matches and distracted even the youngest competitors. Confrontation Escalates After Appeal to Officials As the shouting persisted, two Israeli coaches approached referees and asked them to intervene. Witnesses say the situation then escalated. A group of around 12 local men allegedly confronted the coaches and physically attacked them in front of the young athletes and spectators. Organizers then removed the entire Israeli delegation from the competition. The team returned to its hotel and stayed there due to safety concerns.’ (6)

The problem with this narrative of the ‘innocent Israeli coach asking the referee(s) to put a stop to the anti-Semitic chants’ and how he was ‘then attacked’ is that the entire event was livestreamed and there are no ‘anti-Semitic chants’ to be heard while the video footage clearly shows the Israeli coach attack the referee after getting upset about one of the calls that the referee made in the match.

This all came out when the jews tried to spin their version on Twitter/X and they got immediately called out and community noted for outright lying: (7)

Worse for the jewish case for this being an alleged ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ is the fact that there were two Israeli teams competing in the Polish tournament and only one – the one whose coach attacked the referee – was excluded while the other was not. (8)

Oh, and the source of the ‘anti-Semitic chants’ claim?

It was the members of the excluded team (9) whose identity was deliberately left out of ‘World Israel News’ and the ‘Combat Antisemitism Movement’ account because it makes it sound more like an objective witness report rather than vicious slander by jews unable to accept that they did anything wrong.

