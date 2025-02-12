According to the UK’s ‘Jewish News’ and New York’s ‘Jewish Daily Forward’ there was another so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ back in 2018 in this case in the city of Charleroi, Belgium.

To wit:

‘A Jewish woman whose family has endured months of anti-Semitic intimidation in Belgium said a man pointed a gun at her outside her home. The woman, identified in the Belgian media only as Nicole, told the SudPresse media group that the incident happened on Oct. 9 outside their home in Marchienne-au-Pont, a suburb of Charleroi, 30 miles south of Brussels, the media group’s report from Friday said.’

‘Recounting the firearm incident, Nicole told SudPresse: “We stopped at a red light in front of a hair salon near our street. There was a bearded individual there whom I recognised because he verbally assaulted me two weeks ago. He turned to us. He first looked at my husband and then at me, saying: ‘I’m going to put a bullet in your head’.” Then he took out a gun and pointed it in her direction, Nicole said. Earlier this year, the La Meuse regional daily published an article about the multiple cases of harassment directed at the couple. They had been living for over two years in Marchienne-au-Pont without incident, according to the report. But this summer, the report said, she and her family have been targeted in a campaign of harassment that has featured written death threats stuffed into their mailbox and the scrawling of anti-Semitic graffiti on their front door. “We are too afraid to leave our home since this started,” Nicole, a native of Chile, told the newspaper. “Several people discovered we’re Jewish and ever since we’ve been getting death threats.” One letter addressed to Nicole called her a “dirty whore” and other insults. The couple have filed several complaints with police but no suspects have been brought in.’ (1)

Now there is an obvious problem with this narrative in that the jewess concerned was not even from Belgium but rather from Chile, which makes how she has been identified as jewish by her ‘stalkers’ rather difficult to discern given that female jews don’t tend to wear kippot and therefore do not display the most obvious and universally recognized symbol of jewishness.

Another issue is the fact that ‘Nicole’ was being ‘harassed’ but nobody seems to know who by other than by ‘a bearded individual’ who just per chance happened to pass by ‘Nicole’ and her husband, have a gun on him and then hate them enough to pull it out in the street and threaten them with it.

I mean it is possible of course but it just doesn’t seem likely given how sketchy and decidedly odd the details of said attacks are let alone the fact that no CCTV footage was ever released proving the allegations are anything more than her imagination nor was anyone caught for this ‘crime’ let alone prosecuted!

References

(1) https://jewishnews.timesofisrael.com/jewish-woman-reportedly-threatened-with-firearm-outside-her-home-in-belgium/ also see https://forward.com/fast-forward/412076/jewish-woman-says-she-was-threatened-with-firearm-outside-her-home-in/