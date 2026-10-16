According to Miao Li writing in the ‘Long Island Press’ on 14th August 2026 there has been new allegations of an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in Great Neck on Long Island in New York.

She writes how:

‘Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a series of reported antisemitic harassment incidents that alarmed the Great Neck community along Middle Neck Road earlier this month. According to the Nassau County Police Department’s Sixth Squad, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old, both male, were arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 12, following an investigation into an incident that occurred around midnight on Aug. 8. Police said the teens were traveling southbound on Middle Neck Road in a black Hyundai Tucson when they yelled bias-related insults at pedestrians walking on the sidewalk. The pair then drove away before returning several minutes later, where they again shouted bias insults and sprayed a liquid believed to be water from a water gun, striking the victims, police said. Detectives said the victims feared for their safety and ran from the sidewalk to escape. No injuries were reported. Following what police described as a thorough investigation, detectives identified the two juveniles and arrested them on Aug. 12. Both were charged with two counts of third-degree menacing and two counts of second-degree aggravated harassment. They were issued appearance tickets returnable to Nassau County Family Court. The incidents sparked widespread concern in Great Neck, with reports and warnings spreading rapidly across Facebook, Instagram and neighborhood WhatsApp groups over the weekend. Residents shared accounts of the alleged encounters, urged others to remain vigilant and called for those responsible to be held accountable.’ (1)

The fly in the ointment for the jewish ‘anti-Semitic hate crimes’ grist mill was however quickly revealed when:

‘Posts circulated alleging — without official confirmation — that the teens came from Jewish families, many commenters said the reports made the incidents even more troubling, while others urged the community not to publicly identify juveniles. Great Neck Village Mayor Pedram Bral condemned the incidents, saying multiple residents contacted him after being targeted. “Unfortunately, there were many victims of this heinous hate crime,” Bral said. “These kids created an environment that has shaken the community to its core.” Bral said the incidents occurred over multiple locations and over several days and called on the teens to publicly apologize and receive education about the harm caused by their actions. The Great Neck Public Schools district did not respond to requests for comment regarding unconfirmed social media claims about students’ involvement by press time. Kings Point Police Commissioner James Flanagan also did not return multiple requests for comment by press time. The parents of the juveniles declined to comment.’ (2)

Essentially it was originally claimed that the two teenagers – one seventeen and the other sixteen – were screaming ‘anti-Semitic abuse’ towards jews and firing water guns at them – as has become quite a trend in the last two years – (3) and were thus ‘anti-Semitic Nazis’ until it was quietly revealed within the jewish community itself that the two teenagers were in fact jews and not ‘anti-Semitic Nazis’.

Then suddenly, the ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ angle to this whole incident disappeared without a trace and the incident has been simply buried by jews to save on their embarrassment.

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References

(1) https://www.longislandpress.com/2026/08/14/antisemitic-harassment-great-neck/

(2) Idem.

(3) For example, please see my articles: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/hoax-confirmed-water-pistols-in-miami and https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/hoax-confirmed-washing-jews-with