According to the ‘Times of Israel’ writing on 24th August 2026 about yet another alleged ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ that has manifestly been conducted by Orthodox/ultra-Orthodox jews.

To wit:

‘The Darchei Noam synagogue in the central city of Ramat Hasharon was vandalized on Sunday night by unknown assailants, the second Reform synagogue targeted in less than 10 days. The assailants threw rocks at the synagogue and smashed a window at the entrance, Darchei Noam said in a statement, adding that it did not yet know who was behind the “heinous act.” As of Monday afternoon, the attackers had not yet been apprehended, and it was unclear whether police had opened an investigation into the incident, although the mayor of Ramat Hasharon said he had demanded one. The attack on Darchei Noam, said Mayor Itzik Rochberger, “is a serious act of vandalism, and it will not be tolerated here.” Rochberger said that “Ramat Hasharon is a city of freedom, tolerance, pluralism, and coexistence between secular and religious people.’ (1)

This comes on the back of the similar attack on the Reform synagogue ‘Kehilat Kol HaNeshama’ in Jerusalem by Orthodox/ultra-Orthodox jews (2) and is almost certainly part of the wider attempt by Orthodox/ultra-Orthodox jews to impose their religious rules onto secular (and less conservative religious) jewish society in Israel (3) of which the current café opening on Shabbos debacle that is going on in Jerusalem at the moment is but a symptom. (4)

This is confirmed when the ‘Times of Israel’ writes that:

‘He noted, in his post, the general uptick in violence against businesses that operate on Shabbat and against places of worship and religious figures affiliated with other religions or with non-Orthodox denominations of Judaism. “We will not falter for a moment,” he vowed. “Facing the Judaism of the ‘paths of hatred,’ we will continue to promote the Judaism of the ‘paths of joy’ and ‘paths of peace,’ he said (Darchei Noam translates to Paths of Joy.) “In the face of incessant incitement, we will continue to promote incessant hope,” continued Kariv. “They will smash and break — we will repair and build.”’ (5)

So basically, this is yet another example of jew-on-jew criminality/politico-religious violence that jews are trying to blame on non-jews by whining about ‘anti-Semitism’.

Lovely!

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References

(1) https://www.timesofisrael.com/reform-synagogue-vandalized-in-central-israel-in-second-such-incident-in-10-days/

(2) On this please see my article:

(3) On this please see: Yuval Elizur, Lawrence Malkin, 2014, ‘The War Within: Israel’s Ultra-Orthodox Threat to the Democracy and the Nation’, 1st Edition, Overlook: New York

(4) On this see: https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2026/08/sabbath-cafe-clash-lays-bare-israel-faultlines

(5) https://www.timesofisrael.com/reform-synagogue-vandalized-in-central-israel-in-second-such-incident-in-10-days/