Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
6h

at least it will not turn out to be another false flag event..

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Maquis's avatar
Maquis
9h

The emanation of a penumbra of potential imagined bias motive.

Sounds serious.

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