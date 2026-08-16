Recently yet another so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ was being reported by jews on X/Twitter that occurred in Queens, New York on 28th July 2026 where a man had run into a jewish school with a hammer. (1) Yet relatively soon after this the news stories – such that written by Dean Moses and Robert Pozarycki for ‘AM New York’ – began to emerge which quickly downplayed this misstep by jewry and pointed out that the man with the hammer had been pursuing a woman who he had been attacking into the jewish school when she fled into it.

Moses and Pozarycki – for example – write in their article for ‘AM New York’ on 28th July 2026 how:

‘A hammer-wielding maniac was arrested at a Queens Jewish school on Tuesday morning for allegedly menacing a woman with the weapon and shoving an 8-year-old child, police reported. Sources close to the investigation said the disturbing incident occurred just before 10:50 a.m. on July 28 at the Jewish Institute of Queens, located at 60-05 Woodhaven Blvd. in Elmhurst, which serves students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Law enforcement sources said the perpetrator, a 42-year-old emotionally disturbed man, allegedly wielded a hammer while chasing a woman into the school off the street and into the school. Although she fled into a Jewish school for safety, police say the female victim is not Jewish and simply entered the school looking for help. Security staff immediately stopped the suspect, and they disarmed him. As security attempted to force the suspect to the exit, cops said, he broke free and shoved an 8-year-old boy into a fence. The youngster suffered a laceration to his head. EMS rushed the child to Long Island Jewish Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition. Meanwhile, school staff called 911 and officers from the 112th Precinct responded to the scene. Cops took the perpetrator at the scene; criminal charges are pending the results of the investigation. The suspect, who authorities have yet to name, is reportedly no stranger to police. Sources say he was most recently cuffed in Manhattan on July 24 after stealing $1300 worth of merchandise from Bergdorf Goodman. On July 8 he was taken into police custody for a petit larceny in Queens. He is also accused of having gang ties in East New York. A police source told amNewYork that although the incident took place at a Jewish school, the perpetrator is mentally ill and that Jewish individuals on the premises are not believed to be the intended targets. Still, police have not fully ruled out any involvement of antisemitism. “Based on the information relayed to me by the NYPD, the school does not appear to have been the intended target. An emotionally disturbed individual allegedly chased a college-aged woman with a hammer from the 110 Precinct into the 112 Precinct, where she ran into the front yard of the institute seeking refuge,” Council Member Phil Wong said in a statement. “The NYPD is thoroughly investigating all aspects of the incident, including the possibility of a bias motive, to ensure nothing is overlooked. I am praying for the injured child, the college-aged woman who sought refuge, and everyone impacted by this frightening incident.”’ (2)

While Jessica Russak-Hoffman echoed this summation for the ‘Jewish News Syndicate’ in her article of the same date:

‘The New York City Police Department told JNS that officers arrested a man who entered a camp at the Jewish Institute of Queens in New York City with a hammer on Tuesday, and that it is investigating the incident as bias-related. “A male chased a female into the location,” the NYPD told JNS. “He started acting erratic inside for a little bit, lays down and then when he’s running out of the location after that, that’s when he bumps the child.” The 8-year-old received “minor lacerations to the head” and was hospitalized after hitting the fence, according to the department. The NYPD told JNS that it is still investigating the motive. The camp, Ohr Avner Day Camp, stated that the man “appeared to be mentally unwell” and entered the front yard of the campus “where campers were playing under the supervision of our staff.” “The individual lay down on the ground and asked for a drink of water,” the camp stated. “Our staff immediately approached him in an effort to help, while ensuring that campers remained supervised and safe.” The camp stated that the man “attempted to enter the building” and “in doing so, he pushed his way through several children.” A staff member noticed that the man had a hammer, according to the camp. It called the incident “completely random” and said that there is no indication that the camp was targeted.’ (3)

In essence a man with a ‘mentally disturbed’ man (aka almost certainly a black man) with hammer chased a young woman and she ran into the Jewish Institute of Queens seeking shelter from her attacker who was then quickly subdued by the NYPD.

Then jews promptly jumped on the unfortunate event and tried to make it about them via the alleged ‘anti-Semitism’ of the attacks (the problem with stupidly claiming anything bad happening in the proximity of - or to - a jew is ‘anti-Semitism’) rather than the about the young woman who got chased into the Jewish Institute of Queens by a ‘mentally disturbed’ man with a hammer.

Then got caught out by the turn of events which quickly exposed that this ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ had absolutely nothing to do with jews or anti-Semitism at all.

It is just another case of say a Palestinian getting knifed by an Israeli but the jews are allegedly the most effected.

Scratch another ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ hoax!

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References

(1) For example: https://x.com/moshespern/status/2082169296294146080

(2) https://www.amny.com/news/hammer-maniac-queens-jewish-school-07282026/

(3) https://www.jns.org/news/u-s-news/man-with-hammer-arrested-after-entering-jewish-camp-in-nyc-bumping-child-who-was-hospitalized-with-minor-lacerations-to-the-head