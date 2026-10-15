Recently on Twitter/X a jewish software engineer named Adam Levi posted a tweet whining about how he was being subjected to ‘anti-Semitism’ after applying to a hackathon in San Francisco and being rejected by the organizers.

He provided a screenshot of the full exchange, which was: (1)

Now Levi obviously claimed this was because he was jewish and the hackathon’s organizers were being ‘anti-Semitic’.

The problem is that after his tweet blew up people went and looked at his ‘LinkedIn’ which details his work history since the hackathon’s organizer’s response was very specific in being concerned about electronic devices exploding due to his potential involvement and references the IDF.

It turns out that Levi was – until around a year ago – a significant member of Israel’s infamous ‘Unit 8200’ – its cyberwarfare division – during the Lebanon pagers attack of 17th and 18th September 2024 that killed 42 people (including several young children) and wounded over 3,500. (2)

We can see this from his ‘LinkedIn’ page, which records his employment history as follows: (3)

In other words: it wasn’t a case of ‘anti-Semitism’ at all, but rather exactly what the hackathon’s organizer explained it was. A serious security concern caused by Levi’s own publicly acknowledged history with Israeli Military Intelligence and his likely involvement with the 2024 Lebanon pagers attack.

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References

(1) https://x.com/Villgecrazylady/status/2105107293574721832/photo/1

(2) https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/sep/20/we-are-isolated-tired-scared-pager-attack-leaves-lebanon-in-shock

(3) https://x.com/Villgecrazylady/status/2105107293574721832/photo/1