Recently on X/Twitter a jewess by the name of Dahlia Kurtz tweeted about a so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada and provided the following photograph of the alleged ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ which took the form of graffiti on a jewish student’s door.

To wit: (1)

She accompanied this photo with the following commentary in her tweet:

‘A Jewish student at University of Guelph woke up to hate and incitement against her. Administration has allowed this hate on its campus for more than two years. Why don’t you protect your vulnerable students @uofg?’ (2)

Now quite naturally pretty much the entire internet broke out into peals of laughter at this point since whoever wrote this on the jewish student’s door drew the swastika backwards and did a frankly horrible job – the scribble above it if you look closely is also likely a failed attempt to draw a swastika – and then to make matters worth they couldn’t bring themselves to write ‘Nigger’ so instead they wrote ‘Ni-word’.

No ‘far right extremist’ (or anti-Zionist activist for that matter) would so badly screw up a swastika (let alone do so twice) and then be unable to bring themselves to write ‘Nigger’ and have to write ‘Ni-word’ instead (and a leftist anti-Zionist wouldn’t write ‘Nigger’ anyway). This is clearly the work of someone who is unfamiliar with both the swastika and has an aversion to any kind of ‘racism’, which coupled with the fact that the alleged ‘anti-Semite’ inexplicably ignored the very obvious mezuzah on the jewish student’s door – as if they didn’t want to touch it for religious reasons – suggests that the real culprit here is the jewess herself or some other jew on campus not an ‘anti-Semite’ let alone an ‘anti-Zionist’.

After all, jews have significant form for doodling swastikas on their own doors – or those of other jews - at university then claiming they are being ‘subjected to anti-Semitism’ by their fellow students. (3)

Indeed, so transparently stupid is this claim of ‘anti-Semitism’ that the only source of the claim is an article in ‘Guelph Today’ (4) which was then picked up and regurgitated wholesale by Kurtz (without attribution; so she essentially plagiarised ‘Guelph Today’ for content) as well as the ‘Friends of the Simon Wiesenthal Center’ (5) (who did properly attribute it) and jewish student organization ‘Hillel’s’ local chapter at the University of Guelph. (6)

Jewish media organizations – not known for their discernment in championing any and all instances of alleged ‘anti-Semitism’ no matter how ridiculous – have shown unusual perspicacity in staying away from – and I’d even go so far as to say almost completely ignoring – this alleged ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in large one suspects because even they can see how ridiculously dumb it is and that it is a rather transparent fraud.

Scratch yet another ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’!

References

