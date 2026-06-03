On 4th May 2026 ‘Haaretz’ reported that there had been yet another ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in the Canadian city of Toronto.

Where according to the writer of the article Ben Kroll:

‘The Toronto Police Service said it was treating as a hate crime late last week an incident in which a gel blaster – a toy gun similar to airsoft guns – was fired at members of Toronto’s Jewish community, the latest in a series of attacks targeting synagogues and other Jewish institutions across the city. The shooting occurred just before 10 P.M. Thursday near Bathurst Street, a northern suburb of Canada’s largest city, according to a police statement’s on Saturday. Police characterized the victims as “visibly identifiable members of the Jewish community,” adding they suffered minor wounds. According to the statement, the suspect fired what police described as a “replica firearm” before fleeing the scene in a blue vehicle. Police released a short video of the vehicle and asked members of the public to come forward with any information. In a statement posted on X, Idit Shamir, Israel’s consul general in Toronto, said that “Jewish Torontonians should be able to walk their streets without fear.” Three people were targeted during the shooting, she added. “This is not a minor incident. This is a hate crime committed in broad view, in a Jewish neighbourhood, against visibly Jewish pedestrians,” the consul said. Shamir added she stood with the victims and the Jewish community, and urged “all levels of government and law enforcement to treat antisemitic violence with the urgency it demands.” Canada’s leading Jewish organizations harshly condemned the shootings. The UJA Federation of Greater Toronto said the shooting represents “an escalation of antisemitic violence” across the Toronto area.’ (1)

This is part of a series of incidents where jews have been ‘shot’ with… well… orbeez, which are water-filled soft gel pellets and often used in pranks as well as for MilSim games. I have previously commented how – despite jews histrionically shrieking that they are ‘anti-Semitic violence’ – these incidents are almost certainly just teenagers/young adults playing pranks on people (2) and are also frequently lumped in – as Kroll does in the ‘Haaretz’ article – with people spraying jews with water from water pistols. (3)

The point is that despite shrieking loudly – and crying wolf as usual – this almost certainly wasn’t an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ at all, but rather simply a normal street prank by teenagers/young adults and we are only hearing about it because a jew was targeted rather than saying a White European or a black man going about their business.

That’s the essence of the Schmittian exception in that you can identify who rules you by how much the law is broken/suddenly enforced (usually draconically) for the benefit of a given group of people.

In the West that group is the jews.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://www.haaretz.com/jewish/2026-05-04/ty-article/.premium/toronto-police-probing-gel-blaster-incident-targeting-jews-as-hate-crime/0000019d-f32c-d22e-a9ff-fbfecce60000

(2) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/hoax-alert-goyim-with-gel-blasters

(3) On this please see my articles: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/hoax-confirmed-water-pistols-in-miami and https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/hoax-confirmed-washing-jews-with