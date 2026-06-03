Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
8d

strange how when a white/black/brown/red/yellow man is shot in the street with real bullets it isn't a hate crime..

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture