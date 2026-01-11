Back in early February 2023 the citizens of the city of Newcastle in north-eastern England awoke to that most horrible of all things.

A swastika had been graffitied near a road in the city centre.

In true comic slapstick fashion, the whole kit and caboodle of local power was wheeled out to deal with this absolute travesty and terroristic threat to the political status quo in the city of Newcastle.

The council’s spokesman made a public statement, the local MP made a small trite speech ‘denouncing hate’, the police began investigating and the BBC even wrote up the incident in its own news article:

‘A swastika symbol spray-painted on to a sign near Newcastle’s clean air zone has been condemned as “repugnant” and “deeply disturbing” by a city MP. Chi Onwurah said the use of the Nazi-related symbol was especially offensive as it had appeared so shortly after Holocaust Memorial Day. Newcastle City Council was made aware of the graffiti near Great North Road after it appeared on Wednesday. It said the symbol “in no way reflects the values of those who live here”. The clean air zone, which imposes charges of between £12.50 and £50 a day on some vehicles, launched on Monday. The graffiti, which makes reference to the scheme, along with an offensive word, appeared two days later. Drivers arriving into Newcastle from the north end of the city could see the vandalism. Northumbria Police said it was treating the vandalism as a suspected hate crime and inquiries are continuing. “At any time, but especially a week after Holocaust Memorial Day [on Friday], the appearance of this symbol is repugnant,” said Ms Onwurah, the MP for Newcastle Central. “That there is anyone in Newcastle who seeks to promote this the evil ideology a whole generation of British men and women sacrificed so much to overthrow is deeply disturbing. “Extreme right ideologies such as Nazi fascism employ genocide, conflict and war as a political tool and we must never forget that.” The city council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the graffiti would be removed. A spokesperson said: “The symbolism used in this act of vandalism in no way reflects our values as a city or the values of those who live here.”’ (1)

For the record this is what all this is actually referring to: (2)

Clearly then this is meant to suggest that clean air zones – part of the British government’s environmental policy – are a ‘fascist’ policy in the typical kind of boomer-tier thinking on display here with the swastika not meant as an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ targeting ‘jews and other minorities’, but rather as a symbol of ‘fascism’ to those who spend too much time imbibing ‘knowledge’ from the ‘History Channel’ and the ‘Daily Mail’ rather than reading a book to understand that National Socialism is not Fascism and Fascism is not National Socialism.

They are two distinct ideologies, and it is clearly meant to suggest that the then ‘conservative’ government of Rishi Sunak – what a wonderfully British name – was ‘fascist like the Nazis’ rather than being an ‘attack on jews’ for which jews immediately citing the timing of graffiti near ‘Holocaust Memorial Day’ – I rather doubt the originators of the graffiti knew when that was in the first place - in order to turn what amounts to a philo-Semitic protest against ‘environmentalist fascism’ into an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime targeting the jews of Newcastle’.

Talk about jewish privilege: huh?

