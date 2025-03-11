Back in February I wrote – after being alerted to it by my subscriber M H – about the so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ in the city of Norwich, Connecticut where swastikas with the word ‘Trump’ were spray-painted on and around the Salem Turnpike as follows:

‘Despite the shrieking that this is an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ and an attempt to ‘promote Nazi values’ by jews and assorted other non-American ‘local community leaders’. If we look at the symbology and wording used it is clearly meant to portray the message of ‘Donald Trump is a Nazi’ as a negative – not a positive – thing. So, in essence what is happening here is a bunch of jews getting upset over anti-Trump graffiti not because it is ‘anti-Semitic’ in any way, shape or form, but because it used a swastika as its central motif. Yes: it is that crazy.’ (1)

As often occurs – without sounding overly pompous – my analysis of the event was correct since – as M H further alerted me to – there has been a development on which I quote Matt Grahn and Connor Linskey’s follow up article from the local ‘Norwich Bulletin’:

‘Norwich Police has arrested a man for allegedly spray-painting four swastikas in Norwich last month. Detectives and patrol officers from the Norwich Police Department took David Dionne, 40, of Norwich, into custody Tuesday morning. Norwich Police Detective Division Lt. Kyle Besse said in a press release that they determined Dionne was responsible for the graffiti after reviewing surveillance footage from several sources and conducting interviews. Dionne was charged with breach of peace and two counts of criminal mischief in the third degree. According to Connecticut General Statutes, a person is guilty of criminal mischief in the third degree when they intentionally or recklessly damage property owned by the state or a municipality that is located on public land.’ (2)

What is conspicuous by its absence here is any reference to ‘hate crime’ in what Dionne has been charged with despite all the assorted shrieking about ‘Nazis’ that the jews of Norwich and Salem engaged in at the time. (3)

Dionne has only been charged with ‘breach of the peace’ and ‘criminal mischief in the third degree’ which is about right for vandalizing public property, but it is equally clear that there was nothing ‘anti-Semitic’ about what Dionne (allegedly) did but rather that these were in fact simply anti-Trump political protests (however misguided given Trump is not even remotely congruent with National Socialism).

