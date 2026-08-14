According to Tomas Rodriquez writing in the ‘Fort Myers News-Press’ yet another ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ has been quietly exposed as being nothing of the kind. This time the offense occurred in 2023 in Cape Coral, Florida.

He writes how:

‘A Cape Coral man who vandalized a place of worship changed his plea and learned his fate. Maron Raymon, 54, pleaded guilty as charged to criminal mischief on a place of worship and criminal mischief causing $1,000 or more in damages. Lee County Judge Josephine Gagliardi sentenced Raymon to three years of probation. Cape Coral Police said their investigation confirmed that Raymon damaged and attempted to burglarize the Chabad Jewish Center of Cape Coral on March 11, 2023. Video footage captured Raymon throwing bricks, toppling a colorful, large image of a menorah and destroying a car. After toppling the menorah, Raymon threw bricks at the center door, attempting to gain entry. The door has impact glass, which did not break. At the time, police chief Anthony Sizemore described the case as “very challenging,” adding that unlike other cases, the video evidence they had “was not supreme and it really required a lot of boots on the ground.” Police served numerous warrants throughout their investigation. Sizemore said he and Rabbi Yossi Labkowski, of the Chabad Jewish Center of Cape Coral — where the attack unfolded — are good friends, adding then that their friendship spans, at least, 10 years. The News-Press could not immediately reach Labkowski for comment. Sizemore had spoken with Labkowski two days after the attack to assure him he had the same officers and detectives working the case as those who located a murder suspect in Kentucky. After the incident, the worship venue began increasing security and taking precautions, such as installing a security system with high resolution cameras with night vision, sensors and a light system for deterrence; upgrading the locks on all doors; installing security film on all the windows, and installing a fence.’ (1)

To translate all this from journalistic jew-speak into simple English then what has occurred is simply this:

A) Maron Raymon lobbed bricks at the Chabad Jewish Center of Cape Coral on 11th March 2023 as well as toppled an ‘image of a menorah’ (whatever they mean by that) and damaged a car.

B) Anthony Sizemore - the local police chief – diverted a huge amount of his police resources (including his best murder squad detectives) over the course of two-three years to identify Raymon from relatively little evidence (all that is cited is grainy video footage from security cameras) including applying for and getting multiple warrants (presumably search warrants) because of his long-standing personal friendship with Rabbi Yossi Labkowski; the spiritual leader of the Chabad Jewish Center of Cape Coral.

C) Raymon was only charged with vandalism not an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ as Sizemore’s detectives could apparently find no evidence that it was an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ despite jews – led by Labkowski – trying to style it that way with Raymon pleading guilty at trial to the vandalism charges.

Ergo this was a case of vandalism against the Chabad Jewish Center of Cape Coral not an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ against the Chabad Jewish Center of Cape Coral with the police – despite a huge amount of time and resources being put into the case – being unable to evidence any kind of ‘anti-Semitic’ intent whatsoever.

Scratch another ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ hoax!

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References

(1) https://www.news-press.com/story/news/crime/2026/05/13/cape-coral-man-sentenced-for-vandalizing-synagogue-jew-jewish-chabad-maron-raymon/90057889007/