According to Daniel Edelson and Itamar Eichner writing for ’YNet’ we’ve had yet another so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ this time in the city of Casa Grande in Arizona.

They write how:

‘A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire caused extensive damage to the Khal Chasidi synagogue and Jewish community center in Casa Grande, Arizona. No injuries were reported.

According to local police, the fire broke out around 5:00 a.m. on Monday and quickly spread throughout the building. Fire crews arrived to find the structure engulfed in flames and fought for hours to contain the blaze.

The building, which was formerly a restaurant before being converted into a synagogue, community center and kosher grocery, sustained severe damage. The fire destroyed religious books, furniture and kosher food products.

It is the second religious building that has burned in Cassa Grande in recent months. In October, St. Anthony of Padua church suffered significant damage when flames tore through part of the building.

As part of the investigation of the suspected synagogue arson attack, police arrested Everardo Gregorio, a local resident, after security footage showed him lingering around the building in the hours leading up to the fire. Investigators said Gregorio passed by the Jewish center three times during the night and the fire ignited just three minutes after he was last seen leaving the area.

When arrested two days later, he was wearing sandals matching those seen in the footage, further strengthening the case against him. Gregorio denied involvement, claiming he was at home asleep during the fire.

Despite his denial, additional evidence led to his arrest and transfer to county jail. He has been charged with arson of an occupied structure, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for this week.’ (1)