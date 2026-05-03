In a recent Instagram post at the end of April 2026 a jew going by the handle of ‘Matt Mazem’ posted a story about how he’d allegedly been kicked out of a Palestinian-owned restaurant called ‘Oasis’ in Williamsburg, New York for wearing a star of David necklace.

However, the restaurant immediately clapped back by finding their CCTV footage of what occurred which showed Mazem and a (presumably jewish) friend walking up to Oasis, never going inside, recording a video and then walking away. (1)

Here are two stills from the respective videos.

Firstly, from Mazam’s video:

Secondly from Oasis’ CCTV footage of Mazam recording the above:

Naturally after being immediately exposed as both a fraud and a liar Mazem deleted the story from his Instagram, but happily it was up long enough for the internet to catch and preserve it as yet another example of jews literally making up ‘anti-Semitic hate crimes’ wholesale against innocent people in order to ‘get them in trouble’ as well as generate sympathy for themselves and their tribe.

Apparently jews aren’t super geniuses they claim to be; since they don’t appear to realise that most businesses – especially restaurants who have to deal with the increasing phenomenon of the ‘dine and dash’ – have CCTV these days and will quickly be able to debunk any of their made-up nonsense.

Who knew?

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References

(1) You can watch the incident here: https://x.com/JimmyJ4thewin/status/2038683383044214807 or alternatively https://www.instagram.com/reel/DWgiH0ZDgDW/