Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill's avatar
Bill
7d

Martin Luther was noticing this behavior back in 1543

Reply
Share
SS Man's avatar
SS Man
8d

The kike has the nerve to have “truth seeker in god” listed in his insta profile. The jew cannot help but lie in every aspect of its life.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture