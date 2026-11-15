In a short news snippet written by Miriam Sela-Eitam and published on 11th October 2026 by the ‘Jerusalem Post’ we read of something similar to the ‘anti-Semitic hate crimes’ that are often claimed outside of Israel by jews, but because this has been done by jews against other jews in Israel. It therefore is suddenly treated very differently with jewish media organizations barely reporting on it and jewish groups – especially ‘anti-Semitism monitoring’ groups – are completely silent on the matter.

She writes how:

‘Israel Police on Sunday arrested a woman on suspicion of stealing several religious books from the tomb of Rabbi Avdimi of Haifa and attempting to set them on fire. The suspect was taken into custody and transferred to the Haifa police station for questioning. The investigation is ongoing, police said.’ (1)

Now this arrest occurred on 11th October 2026 in Haifa and basically appears to involve the jewish woman stealing ‘religious books’ (meaning jewish prayer books that are commonly left in tombs of prominent rabbis so living jews can pray for them) and then ‘attempting to set them on fire’.

The interest here lies in the fact that the tomb of Rabbi Avdimi of Haifa – one of the major Amoraim; the rabbis who ultimately created what we now call today the Talmuds – is a significant figure of reverence in Judaism and especially within the Orthodox and ultra-Orthodox jewish community.

So, for this jewish woman to steal prayer books from his tomb and then try and burn them is likely an act of revenge and/or protest against the Orthodox/ultra-Orthodox rabbinical establishment for some real or perceived slight.

It isn’t an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ but it is a good example of how jews deliberately interpret an event like this much more conservatively and rationally in Israel when compared to the completely bananas nonsense we’d hear if this same thing occurred anywhere else.

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References

(1) https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/crime-in-israel/article-911299