Recently a reader – who goes by the name of @BurkyBurks on Twitter/X – let me know of yet another ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ hoax in the township of East Brunswick in New Jersey when a public menorah display at the East Brunswick Municipal Complex was found to be damaged – presumably to having toppled over – and the local police department promptly investigated it as an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ – no doubt at the urging of the local jewish community – and… well… they found the culprit.

To quote the local news site ‘TAP Into’:

‘The menorah on display at the East Brunswick Municipal Complex was damaged due to high winds, according to the police department. Authorities say there is no evidence of vandalism. The menorah has since been removed. An employee at the municipal complex says the township is attempting to mend the damage, if possible. Police say they were made aware of the damage and immediately investigated to determine the cause. They spoke with Parks and Recreation employees and reviewed available surveillance footage, according to a post on Facebook.’ (1)

So, in other words: Boreas (the Greek god of the north wind for those who don’t know their Homer) has taken to pranking the jews by blowing over their menorahs in New Jersey.

Scratch another ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ hoax.

