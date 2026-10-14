Recently there was a bit of a kerfuffle over alleged ‘anti-Semitism’ in Britain’s capital city of London when an animal rights grouped named Viva placed adverts on London buses screeching about the slaughter of pigs via the use of gas chambers.

The outcome was predictable (and hilarious).

Beatrice Sayers wrote in ‘Jewish News’ on 5th October 2026 how:

‘Passengers travelling on routes in Burnt Oak and Mill Hill found themselves seated beside the adverts, positioned on the exterior of buses between the upper and lower decks. The adverts are part of a campaign against slaughter by gassing being run by the vegan group Viva. The ads’ positioning prompted criticism from Jewish passengers, who said the words were disturbing because of their association with the Holocaust. Passengers who use the 114 route, on which the adverts appeared, contacted this newspaper to say they were in poor taste. After being contacted by Jewish News, TfL said it was removing the adverts. A TfL spokesperson said: “We continuously work to ensure public transport is a safe environment for everyone and always consider how an advert may be received. However, following further review of this campaign, we have decided that it should not continue to run on our bus network. It will be removed as soon as possible.” Juliet Gellatley, founder and director of Viva, told Jewish News the charity was very sorry for the offence caused by the advert. She said she accepted the “uniquely horrific associations” that the words ‘gas chamber’ have with the Holocaust. She went on to maintain that the advert had not been intended as a comparison with the Holocaust. Viva’s target is Pilgrim’s Europe, a supplier of pork products based in Uxbridge, north-west London. The charity says 90 percent of the 10.7 million pigs slaughtered each year in the UK die by gassing. The animals are lowered into pits or chambers that contain high concentrations of carbon dioxide. Gellatley said: “The words ‘Next stop, the gas chamber’ referred specifically to the journey pigs make to these killing systems. They were not intended to depict bus passengers as victims or to make any comparison with the Holocaust. We fully appreciate the uniquely horrific associations that the words ‘gas chamber’ have with the Holocaust and no comparison with the Holocaust was intended.”’ (1)

For the record this is what the advert looked like: (2)

Ironically this isn’t the first such advert that uses an implicit references to the ‘Holocaust’ to campaign against the slaughter of pigs in gas chambers since similar adverts were placed in the London Underground in April 2026 (3) as well as in May 2026, (4) but were a little more obvious in what ideological agenda they were trying to push.

Now although the jews didn’t directly refer to Viva’s advert as ‘anti-Semitic’ it is very strongly implied by Sayers that if Viva and/or Transport for London (TfL) didn’t take down the advert immediately then they would start shrieking that it was ‘anti-Semitism’ and they were therefore ‘anti-Semitic’.

Hence I think we can reasonably classify this as yet another confirmed ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ hoax given that the charge of ‘anti-Semitism’ was levelled by implication by the jews and that it turned out (albeit very quickly) that it wasn’t ‘anti-Semitic’ whatsoever.

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References

(1) https://www.jewishnews.co.uk/next-stop-gas-chamber-london-bus-adverts-removed/

(2) Idem.

(3) https://veganfta.com/articles/2026/05/06/london-underground-campaign-exposes-gas-chambers-in-uk-abattoirs/

(4) https://plantbasednews.org/news/activism/celebrity-billboard-campaign-warns-factory-farming/