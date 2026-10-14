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Raggna's avatar
Raggna
Oct 22

David Irving who wrote a best selling book on the horrific bombing of Dresden by the allies - Churchill , his R. A. F. ; and , F. D. R’S

Psycho bomber pilots -

Stated

“ more people died in Senator Ted Kennedy’s car after dropping of the bridge in CHAPPIQUICK,into the Massachusetts , Ocean,

Than died in any gas chamber at Auschwitz . Rest in peace Mary Jo.

I am also opposed as was Hitler to exterminating Jews ,as well as pigs . Hitler was ,and I am a vegetarian.

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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
Oct 15

it is exemplary for the way the jews are trying to dictated the way people speak.

being called anti semitic is a badge of honour.

besides: intentional poisoning by high solutions of co2 is in no way comparable to most other gaseous poisonings as it results in loss of conscience without any warning.

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