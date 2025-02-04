According to ‘Jewish News’ the following occurred in London in 2017:

‘Police are investigating after an autistic schoolgirl was pelted with eggs outside her school. The 13 year old, who attends a specialist Jewish school in Bakers Hill, London, is said to have been left “completely traumatised.” CCTV showed youths on bicycles apparently loitering in wait, throwing the egg and then cycling away before anybody could intervene. The girl immediately ran into the school. Whilst the youths reportedly did not shout any antisemitic slurs, it appeared they were directly targeting the Jewish school. Stamford Hill Shomrim, a Jewish volunteer neighbourhood watch patrol, has reported numerous incidents in which Jews were pelted with eggs.’ (1)

We can see that even though there is absolutely nothing to label such a teenage prank an ‘anti-Semitic attack’. Both the Stamford Hill Shomrim and the ‘Jewish News’ were keen to portray it as such.

However when we note the fact that no ‘anti-Semitic slurs’ were reported and the ‘anti-Semitic’ nature of the prank is being inferred based upon a self-reported anecdotal trend; we can see that the likelihood is that it is just a teenage schoolyard prank not an ‘anti-Semitic assault’ as was claimed.

Scratch another ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ hoax!

References

(1) http://jewishnews.timesofisrael.com/police-investigate-after-autistic-schoolgirl-pelted-with-eggs/