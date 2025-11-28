Yet another so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ – this time in Melbourne, Australia - that was widely trumpeted about not only as such but also the work of the nefarious and apparently omnipresent Iranian Revolutionary Guards organization has been ruled to not only to be nothing to do with Iran but also not an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ at all by the presiding magistrate Malcolm Thomas.

The ’Times of Israel’ is predictably frothing at the mouth at the temerity of the goyim doubt unevidenced jewish claims/speculations and actually… well… investigate.

They write that:

‘A man who set fire to a Melbourne synagogue while worshippers were inside was motivated by mental illness rather than antisemitism, an Australian magistrate says. Angelo Loras, 35, had pleaded guilty to arson and recklessly placing people at risk of death on July 4 when he doused the front door of the East Melbourne Synagogue with flammable liquid and ignited it. Around 20 worshippers were inside sharing a Shabbat meal, but no one was injured. Reports of antisemitic incidents have risen sharply across Australia since Hamas’s October 7 massacre, which spar Government leaders suspected the attack on the synagogue, which is also known as the East Melbourne Hebrew Congregation, was a hate crime. The morning after the fire, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese released a statement saying the arson attack was “cowardly, is an act of violence and antisemitism, and has no place in Australian society.” But Magistrate Malcolm Thomas rules that Loras was not motivated by antisemitism but had been in the grip of a terrifying delusion stemming from his failure to take medication for schizophrenia. Thomas sentences Loras to four months’ imprisonment, which is less than the 138 days he has already spent in custody. While Loras is eligible for release today, he is also ordered to continue medical treatment for schizophrenia for 20 months and to perform unpaid work. Loras describes himself on the social media platform X as “Single, Iranian, forklift driver, music lover.”’ (1)

The problem of course is that Loras seems to have been accused of being motivated ‘anti-Semitism’ for two reasons:

A) It was a synagogue.

B) He was/is Iranian.

This is not sufficient evidence of anything especially as it leaves out the vital context mentioned by Rod McGuirk in his article on this at New Zealand’s popular media outlet ‘Stuff’:

‘Loras, who was arrested two days after his arson attack, told police he thought the synagogue was a residential address. Thomas advised the Jewish congregation not to apply for a restitution order against Loras for the A$54,000 (NZ$62,000) in damage he caused because Loras had been homeless for an extended period. Loras is a former Sydney-based forklift driver who had no previous criminal record. His arson attack was one of three suspected anti-Semitic incidents across Melbourne the weekend of July 4 to July 6.’ (2)

Basically, Loras was unemployed and homeless as well as genuinely mentally ill not some ‘jew-hating pawn of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ as the jewish media and establishment have been trying to paint him.

Heck even Australia’s premier pro-Israel lobbying group has basically admitted they… well… fucked up and Loras was/is genuinely mentally ill not a ‘jew-hating Islamofascist’, which was the narrative that they were pushing before.

Since they admit:

‘“This is a difficult one because there do seem to be genuine mental health issues, but it’s perhaps worrying that Mr. Loras, who was born in Iran, came to have a bag with flammable liquids and something to start a fire with, that he came to choose a synagogue out of all the available buildings, and that he came to be there on a Friday night and was trying to gain entry,” Jamie Hyams, Director of Public Affairs at the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council, told JNS on Monday. “We certainly hope this was indeed just an unfortunate coincidence, and that there will be no repeat.”’ (3)

Scratch another ‘anti-Semitic hate crime!’

Thanks for reading Karl’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/australian-magistrate-rules-synagogue-arsonist-motivated-by-mental-illness-not-antisemitism/

(2) https://www.stuff.co.nz/world-news/360897487/australian-judge-rules-synagogue-arsonist-was-motivated-mental-illness-not-anti-semitism

(3) https://www.jns.org/melbourne-synagogue-arsonist-motivated-by-mental-illness-judge-rules/