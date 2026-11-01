Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
6h

imagine inviting a group of jews only to be accused of antisemitism by those same jews.....

antisemitism is just another word for noticing...

to me anyone who is not an antisemite is either an ignoramus or an utterly despicable person.

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