According to ‘The Media Line’ writing on 18th October 2026 the following so-called ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’ recently occurred in the town of Reggio Emilia, Italy.

To wit:

‘Nearly 70 Jewish educators from US schools canceled an October 11–16 study trip to Reggio Emilia, Italy, after a proposed declaration asking visitors to distance themselves from Israeli policies in Gaza prompted safety concerns and accusations of antisemitism. The Italian host organization disputes that signing such a statement was ever required. The Paradigm Project, a US professional network for Jewish early childhood educators, had organized the visit to study the city’s internationally recognized teaching methods. Organizers canceled the trip on October 7 after local activists questioned participants’ connections to Israel and reportedly examined their social media profiles. A proposed declaration asked teachers to disavow the occupation of Gaza and violations of children’s rights in occupied territories. The American educators objected to being asked to take a political position concerning Israel’s government because of their Jewish identity. Reggio Children, a partly municipally owned educational organization, said the additional language had been circulated for discussion but never formally adopted. Its official charter calls for respect for human rights, opposition to discrimination and war, and condemnation of genocide without naming a specific country. “The text you quote was never adopted,” the organization said in a statement. It confirmed that a separate delegation of Israeli educators was attending the program as planned. Reggio Emilia Mayor Marco Massari also denied that visitors were required to pass a political test. His earlier statements had acknowledged discussions about an additional commitment concerning Israeli government policies, contributing to conflicting accounts of the dispute. US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Yehuda Kaploun welcomed the mayor’s clarification and expressed support for protecting visiting educators from intimidation. Jewish community leaders in Italy criticized the proposed condition, arguing that Jews living outside Israel should not be expected to answer for decisions made by its government. The controversy disrupted a longstanding educational exchange. The Reggio Emilia approach, developed after World War II by educator Loris Malaguzzi and local families, has influenced preschools internationally, including Jewish early childhood programs in the United States.’ (1)

Now this is a good example of how the Israel lobby – and the ‘anti-Semitism’ industry in general – operates in that the local Italian organization ‘Reggio Children’ had invited a group of jewish teachers from the United States ‘The Paradigm Project’ for a study trip. Then a proposed voluntary declaration was tabled for discussion at ‘Reggio Children’ to the effect that the members of ‘The Paradigm Project’ would be invited to renounce and disassociate themselves from Israeli actions in Gaza on a voluntary basis.

This voluntary declaration wasn’t adopted nor was it required even if it had been according to ‘Reggio Children’, but it was enough of an excuse for the jews of ‘The Paradigm Project’ to completely cancel their study trip to Reggio Emilia and then start shrieking from the rooftops about ‘being forced to denounce Israel’ and how this is ‘anti-Semitism’.

They have even enlisted the ‘US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism’ Yehuda Kaploun on their side and have had him use his official position to endorse their claims that this is an ‘anti-Semitic hate crime’.

Similarly the American Jewish Committee, the Jewish Federations of North America, ADL, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations and Prizmah (a umbrella organization of a network of jewish day schools and yeshivas) denounced ‘Reggio Children’ as ‘anti-Semitic’ in the same manner as Kaploun and demanded an ‘immediate retraction and apology’ as well as presumably some kind of (likely monetary) restitution.

In truth, however it is not.

Simply put the members of ‘The Paradigm Project’ were never required to sign the declaration, it was never even adopted by ‘Reggio Children’ and it only condemned the Israeli actions in Gaza (specifically its indiscriminate slaughter of women and children) not jews or even the Israeli state in general.

The ‘argument’ that it was only going to be presented to ‘The Paradigm Project’ because it is/was a jewish group and therefore it was ipso facto anti-Semitic is simply stupid.

The reason why is that we have no evidence that it was only ever going to be presented to jewish groups and/or ‘The Paradigm Project’ (it may have become a standardized request to all future groups) and also, it was specifically relevant to ‘Reggio Children’s’ status as a children’s charity. So added to the fact that it was reportedly a voluntary declaration and was never actually adopted.

It therefore follows that there is no case whatsoever for claiming that such declaration – and remember a voluntary declaration was never even remotely close to be implemented let alone a mandatory declaration being imposed – was ‘anti-Semitic’ despite what ‘The Paradigm Project’, Yehuda Kaploun and the assortment of other jewish groups jumping on the bandwagon want to shriek.

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References

(1) https://themedialine.org/headlines/jewish-educators-cancel-italy-study-trip-over-proposed-anti-israel-declaration/

(2) https://www.ajc.org/news/leading-jewish-organizations-statement-on-reggio-emilia